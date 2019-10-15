Best concerts in L.A. this week: Lizzo, a Tom Petty celebration and more

This week’s live music offerings are all about celebration, from spotlighting strong female voices to commemorating late legends.

Oct. 18, 20, 21

Lizzo

Join pop tour-de-force Lizzo for a three-night run of her headlining “I Love You Too” world tour at the Palladium. Whether you’re going solo or with a crew in tow, leave your baggage at the door and celebrate self-love with ubiquitous hits including “Truth Hurts,” “Boys” and “Good As Hell.” Expect a live show as exuberant as her songs, loaded with big production, flute solos and choreography from Lizzo’s Big Grrrls backup dancers.

The Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd. Tickets are sold out but can be found on the secondary marketplace.

Oct. 18

Tom Petty All-Star Birthday Event

Commemorate the life and legacy of Tom Petty on the weekend of what would have been the late bandleader’s 69th birthday with an intimate evening of music greats at El Rey. Heartbreakers bassist Ron Blair leads the bill, alongside longtime drummer Steve Ferrone, collaborators the Chris Torres Band, Jim Keltner, Earl Slick, Roy Orbison Jr. and many more. All proceeds will go to benefit local homelessness nonprofit Midnight Mission and MusiCares.

El Rey, 5515 Wilshire Blvd. Tickets start at $55.

Oct. 18

Cro-Mags

Grab your sturdiest kicks and head down to the Roxy on Friday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Best Wishes,” the riveting second album from hardcore pioneers Cro-Mags. Vocalist-bassist Harley Flanagan leads the tour, promising an evening loaded with “the best” of “Best Wishes,” alongside a selection of tracks from across the Cro-Mags’ catalog.

The Roxy, 9009 Sunset Blvd. Tickets start at $22.

Oct. 19

We Can Survive

Join 97.1 AMP Radio for an evening at the Bowl celebrating some of the strongest femme voices in pop music today. Taylor Swift leads the bill, joined by fellow chart-toppers Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Lizzo and Becky G, plus performances by Marshmello and the recently returned Jonas Brothers. As always, a portion of ticket sales will go to benefit breast cancer research.

Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. Tickets start at $49.

Oct. 20

Stereolab

Following an acclaimed comeback set at Desert Daze last weekend, Stereolab hits the stage at the Theater at the Ace Hotel, celebrating their return from a ten-year hiatus. Expect the band to plumb the depths of its stylish mystique in a set that will veer from French pop to Krautrock to jazz. Local psych-rock talents Wand will open.

The Theater at the Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway. Tickets start at $57.

Oct. 23

Jade Bird

Raw and rangy, U.K.-based Jade Bird often sounds like a lost relic from alt-rock’s ’90s heyday but adorned with contemporary garage-rock touches and witty songwriting. At 21, she has already been longlisted in the BBC’s Sound of 2018, toured extensively with Hozier and performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Come see what all the hype is about.

The Fonda Theatre, 6126 Hollywood Blvd. Tickets are $25.