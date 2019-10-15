Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett to headline Stagecoach 2020

Carrie Underwood and Eric Church will return as headliners for the 2020 edition of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, where rising artist Thomas Rhett will be the newest country star to join the ranks of the festival’s top-billed performers.

Rhett leads the lineup on opening day Friday, April 24, while Underwood will be the first female headliner at Stagecoach since Shania Twain marked her return to touring with her performance there in 2017.

A sea of fans on the first day of the 2015 Stagecoach country music festival in Indio. (Christopher Polk / Getty Images )

Among other acts in the 2020 lineup for what has become the largest country music gathering in the world are Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, Dan + Shay, Midland, Alan Jackson, Brett Young and the artist at the center of country’s biggest debate of this year, “Old Town Road” singer-rapper Lil Nas X.

With more than 50 performers slated over three days at the Empire Polo Field immediately following the double-weekend Coachella festival, Stagecoach will again bring together top contemporary hit makers, veteran country and Americana musicians, freshman and sophomore acts and a sprinkling of classic rock and Southern rock groups.

Eric Church is one of three headliners announced for the 2020 Stagecoach festival. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

That translates next year with bookings of Texas blues-rock trio ZZ Top, singer-songwriters Hayes Carl, Ryan Bingham and California up-and-comer Jade Jackson, Canadian rocker Bryan Adams, country-minded DJ Diplo (who will oversee a late dance-floor session on closing night), Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives, “Old Town Road” remix co-star Billy Ray Cyrus and pop-country group Shenandoah representing the ’80s and ’90s era of country that’s become a nostalgic touchstone for younger country musicians and fans.

Total attendance earlier this year hit 240,000, with daily attendance capped at 80,000. Coachella last year drew 125,000 per day for a three-day total of 375,000.

Country singer Thomas Rhett moves up to headliner status at Stagecoach for the 2020 edition of the world’s largest country music gathering. (WWD)

The women performing in 2020 include roots rocker Nikki Lane, who also will oversee one of the festival’s merchandising and fashion components; veteran singer Pam Tillis; Canadian singer-songwriter Whitney Rose; Southland trio Temecula Road, fronted by sisters Maddie and Emma Salute and friend Dawson Anderson; “The Voice” alumna RaeLynn; “American Idol” contestants Gabby Barrett and Lacy Kaye Booth; Iowa singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters; and Colorado country-soul singer Ingrid Andress.

Others on the bill are Jimmie Allen, songwriter and singer Hardy, Morgan Wallen, Orville Peck, Paul Cauthen, Chris Lane and Brandon Ratcliff. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri will again oversee food offerings in the Stagecoach Smokehouse tent.

Tickets went on sale in July and are available through Stagecoach’s official website. Three-day general admission passes are $319 and prices go up from there for various packages that include different amenities and services.