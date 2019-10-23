Best concerts in L.A. this week, Halloween edition: Spooky! Scary!

Halloween week is upon us, and with it comes a batch of themed musical events to get into the spirit, alongside rock shows perfect for enjoying the last warm days of fall.

Oct. 24

The Who with Liam Gallagher

Rock legends The Who return to the Hollywood Bowl for a third and final L.A. stop on the fall leg of their Moving On! tour, their first performances at the venue since 2006. The band continues to earn acclaim for its powerhouse sound and flippant energy on stage, both of which will be in particular abundance alongside chatterbox opener Liam Gallagher of Oasis.

Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. Tickets start at $49.

Oct. 25-27, 30-31

“Psycho” Live with Orchestra

There may be no better venue in which to get your Halloween fix than the gothic confines of the Theatre at the Ace Hotel. The historic hall will host a run of Hitchcock’s masterpiece “Psycho” beginning Friday, with L.A. Opera upping the spooky ante with a live orchestra accompaniment. The Ace will also host a pair of after-parties (free with ticket purchase) on Saturday and Halloween with DJ sets, costume contests, and more.

The Theatre at the Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway. Tickets start at $29.

Oct. 26

KROQ Halloween Costume Ball with Blink 182

Following last month’s release of their latest album “Nine,” pop-punk stalwarts Blink 182 will headline a special show at the Fonda for KROQ’s annual Halloween outing. The evening will feature a costume contest with a $5,000 cash prize, themed festivities and more.

Fonda Theatre, 6126 Hollywood Blvd. Tickets cost $53.

Oct. 26

UNICEF Masquerade Ball with Billie Eilish

Get spooky for a great cause on Saturday with a festive soiree benefiting UNICEF’s lifesaving work. The blue moon-inspired affair, with a dress code of “fancy and masked,” will feature champagne and open bar, plus a special performance from the dark queen of pop, Billie Eilish.



Kimpton La Peer Hotel, 627 N. La Peer Dr., West Hollywood. Tickets start at $290.

Oct. 29-30

Thom Yorke

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke made waves this summer with “Anima,” a dual platform release that includes his third solo record and a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed Netflix film. Next week he’ll bring the experience to the Greek for a pair of highly anticipated performances.

The Greek Theatre, 2700 N. Vermont Ave. Tickets are sold out but can still be purchased on the secondary marketplace.