Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sánchez, Paz Vega to host 2019 Latin Grammy Awards

2019 Latin Grammys hosts
Actress Roselyn Sánchez, left, actor-musician Ricky Martin and actress Paz Vega will co-host the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards.
(Latin Recording Academy)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Oct. 24, 2019
8:15 AM
¡Uno, dos, tres! The 2019 Latin Grammy Awards are getting a trio of hosts this year.

Musician and actor Ricky Martin will join “Devious Maids” actress Roselyn Sánchez and “Cuna de Lobos” star Paz Vega to emcee the ceremony next month, the Latin Recording Academy announced Thursday.

Although it’s Martin and Vega’s s first time hosting the show, the former is no stranger to the ceremony — the Menudo alum has previously won three Latin Grammy Awards and was named the 2006 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. (Martin has also notched two Grammy Awards from that other famous recording academy.)

Sánchez returns as host of the show for the fourth time.

The 2019 nominees were unveiled in September, with Spanish star Alejandro Sanz and Los Angeles-based mix engineer Jaycen Joshua leading the pack with eight nods apiece. “Despacito” hitmaker Luis Fonsi, “Señorita” pop star Camila Cabello, “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” artist Rosalía and “Te Mando Flores” singer Fonseca were also among the star-studded nominees.

What didn’t make the cut this year? A flamenco category because there weren’t enough flamenco albums submitted this year to reach the academy’s 25-album quota, Billboard reported this week.

Last year, Jorge Drexler of Uruguay earned top honors in the record, song and singer-songwriter of the year categories. Mexican crooner Luis Miguel won two trophies, for ranchero/mariachi album and album of the year.

But Colombian hitmaker J Balvin, who led the field of nominees with eight nods, took home only one trophy, in the urban album category for “Vibras.”

The 20th Latin Grammy Awards, hosted by the Latin Recording Academy, will take place on Nov. 14 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show will be broadcast live on Univision.

Nardine Saad
