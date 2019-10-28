Sister act Haim gets real about deep depression detailed on ‘Now I’m In It’

One of the Haim sisters is explaining the group’s upcoming tune “Now I’m In It” just days before the new song comes out.

The song is about going through a depression, the kind where you don’t want to leave the house, Danielle Haim said in a Twitter thread Monday. For her and fellow band members Alana and Este Haim, it’s an unfortunately familiar experience.

"[T]here have been times in our lives where we have felt like we are stuck in a dark hole,” Danielle wrote.

"[T]he track is chaotic- like my mind when i’m spiraling. fast-talking to myself- words jumbled up. heartbeat racing. these times are hard to forget and even harder to work through. after being constantly on the go the past couple years, i didn’t wanna stop and deal with some [things].”

"[I]t seemed like stopping and dealing with these emotions would be letting everyone down. but every time I’ve been depressed- it takes me accepting that I need help, to start to get out of it.

Danielle said that as she got older — she’s 30 now — she was getting better at recognizing symptoms of depression and reminding herself to get help from her therapist.

we’re about to release the most haim haimy haim song ever written, cool? pic.twitter.com/BMjoAK0f92 — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) October 21, 2019

Sister Este Haim, 33, previously spoke about her own struggle with depression and anxiety (linked to her Type 1 diabetes) in a June 2018 Teen Vogue interview.

“It basically takes you on a roller coaster of emotions,” Este said. “It’s not really something that you can clock out of. It’s a struggle and it’s hard, but all I can really do is do all the things that make me feel good and make me happy.”

As for the new single, Danielle tweeted, “this one poured out of us.”

“Now I’m In It” comes out Wednesday.