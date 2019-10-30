Best concerts in L.A. this week: Bauhaus, Billy Corgan, Café Tacvba

If you missed out on last weekend’s Halloween concert antics, the holiday’s late-week date this year brings with it a second round of top-tier music festivities.

Oct. 31-Nov. 3

Beach Goth

SoCal surf-psych staples the Growlers return with the eighth edition of their annual Halloween extravaganza. Fans can look forward to three nights of headline sets by the band (expect plenty of cuts from their just-released album “Natural Affair”), plus a slate of to-be-announced special guests, art installations, food trucks, themed oddities and more.

Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd. Tickets are sold out but can be purchased on the secondary market.

Nov. 1 and 2

Substance

Get your synth fix this weekend with two nights of expertly curated electronic, post-punk and darkwave at downtown’s historic Los Angeles Theatre. The mini-fest offers an audio-visual feast, with new wave pioneer Gary Numan leading the lineup on Friday alongside Adult, Xeno & Oaklander and Kanga. Saturday features experimental synth-popper John Maus, plus Boy Harsher, Black Marble, A Place to Bury Strangers and many more.

Los Angeles Theatre, 615 S. Broadway. Single-day passes start at $45.50.

Nov. 2

Dinosaur Jr.

Though the seminal indie-rock trio’s last release, “Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not,” came in 2016, the live chops of J Mascis and company are a selling point unto themselves. Join them on a bracingly loud journey of feedback and distortion.

Fonda Theatre, 6126 Hollywood Blvd. Tickets cost $36.

Nov. 2

Dia de los Muertos with Café Tacvba

Hollywood Forever Cemetery marks its 20th annual Dia de los Muertos celebration with a stacked day and night of festivities. This year’s theme is the monarch butterfly, commemorating its winter home in the holiday’s homeland of Michoacán, Mexico. The bill features a headlining performance by Mexican alt-rock greats Café Tacvba, plus Canadian Colombian synth-pop favorite Lido Pimienta, ascendant reggaeton star La Doña, local ska and reggae staples the Delirians and Portland, Ore., indie outfit Savilá.



Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd. Tickets start at $25.

Nov. 3 and 4

Bauhaus

There may be no better act to keep the Halloween spirit going this weekend than goth icons Bauhaus. The pair of shows sees the recently reunited band playing its first sets with all four original members — Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and David J — since 2006.

Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd. Tickets are sold out but can be purchased on the secondary market.

Nov. 4-6

Billy Corgan

The alt-rock legend’s recent endeavors as solo artist and with the Smashing Pumpkins may be hit or miss, but the chance to see Billy Corgan in a 500-person capacity venue is simply not to be passed up. The Grammy winner will play a rare three-night solo run at Highland Park’s intimate Lodge Room next week, culling from his extensive catalog with the Pumpkins, Zwan and more.

The Lodge Room, 104 N. Ave 56. Tickets are sold out but can be purchased on the secondary market.

