Mariah Carey is already celebrating Christmas with new music video

A day after Halloween, Mariah Carey has already delivered the first gift of Christmas.

In early celebration of her favorite holiday, the pop star released a new video for her seasonal classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Friday, featuring never-before-seen footage of herself getting into the Christmas spirit. Plus, she trolled the internet with a special message from Santa Claus himself.

In the previously unreleased clips, Carey enjoys a number of winter activities, hanging ornaments on a tree, making snow angels, dancing with Santa and eating Christmas cookies to the familiar jingly tune in honor of the holiday hit’s 25th anniversary.

“Kicking off the festivities with a brand new video cut for All I Want For Christmas Is You (Unreleased Video Footage) hope you like it!!!” Carey tweeted to more than 20 million followers.

At exactly 12:01 a.m. Friday, the songstress also shared a video of herself falling asleep in her rock-star Halloween costume, only to wake up minutes later in red and white snowflake pajamas to a call from Father Christmas. The ringtone? Take a wild guess.

“Santa!” Carey answers after letting “All I Want for Christmas Is You” play for a couple bars. “It’s time!”

Carey’s “Merry Christmas Deluxe Anniversary Edition” is available now.