ASAP Rocky changed his mind, will play in Sweden again after jail debacle

Months after he was released from his highly publicized prison sentence in Sweden, ASAP Rocky will return to the Scandinavian country — despite previous reports that he said he never would.

According to concert promoter Live Nation, the rapper made the decision to perform at Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe arena on Dec. 11 after receiving “tremendous support from the Swedish fans,” the Associated Press reported Friday. In July, Swedish authorities arrested Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, on an assault charge for his involvement in a street fight that was caught on video.

The now-infamous incident led to a weeks-long investigation, a three-day trial, a guilty verdict and a month in jail, earning the artist support and attention from the likes of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West and President Trump. Rocky, as well as fellow Americans David Rispers Jr. and Bladimir Corniel, remained behind bars for the whole process, as Sweden has no bail system.

Amid mounting backlash toward Swedish law enforcement, the Grammy nominee was eventually freed in early August and immediately took to social media to thank the Swedish court that released him, as well as his fans, legal team and loved ones who “advocated for justice.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans, friends and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks,” he wrote. “I [can’t] begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you this has been a very difficult and humbling experience.”

During the fateful altercation in June, Rocky and his bodyguards were found to have hit and kicked the victim, though the “Praise the Lord (Da Shine)” artist testified in court that he attempted to deescalate the situation. Shortly after his conviction, Rocky expressed his frustration with the outcome to his followers on Instagram.

“I am of course disappointed by today’s verdict,” he captioned a photo of himself sipping from a mug. “I want to say thanks again to all of my fans, friends, and everyone who showed me love during this difficult time. Imma keep moving forward.”

The Stockholm set will not mark the first time the musician has flexed his freedom since his “difficult and humbling” experience in Sweden. Shortly after his U.S. homecoming in August, Rocky joined fellow rapper West at the latter’s signature Sunday Service event, where Rocky was seen hanging with unofficial ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

Rocky is scheduled to play at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Dec. 14.