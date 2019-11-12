Drake says he’s not going anywhere, Camp Flog Gnaw haters

It seems Drake is no longer in his feelings about getting booed off stage at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival over the weekend.

The “God’s Plan” singer-rapper took to Instagram Monday night to show his haters they can’t bring him down, joking that he’ll be back at Tyler, the Creator’s music festival every year for the next 10 years as part of a “residency.” His humorous response followed a frustrated, expletive-ridden reaction from the event’s host, who took the situation very seriously.

“Plot twist...just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30,” he wrote under a photo of himself with ex-Odd Future member Taco, punctuating the unbothered caption with a smiley emoji.

Drake’s post comes a day after he performed a shortened set to a textbook rough crowd. The artist was the last to take the stage as a surprise mystery guest of Tyler — a slot many fans had hoped would go to Frank Ocean, Tyler’s former Odd Future crew-mate who hasn’t appeared in concert since 2017.

When presented with Drake instead, attendees didn’t hesitate to show their disappointment. After performing a brief set that included “Started from the Bottom,” “Mob Ties,” “I’m Upset,” “Headlines” and his and Gucci Mane’s “Both,” the entertainer turned to the mildly enthusiastic crowd for a vibe check.

“I’m here for you tonight,” he said. “If you wanna keep going, I will keep going tonight. What’s up?” Then he paused, gauging the reaction — he was met with boos. “Well, look, it’s been love. I love y’all. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me.”

He exited the stage in a move that stunned the audience, which soon began to chant, “We want Drake!” — or was it “Frank”? Either way, it was too late.

The incident prompted a social media scolding from Tyler, who hopped on Twitter to stand up for his friend and collaborator, unleashing a lengthy, all-caps rant on more than 8 million followers.

“I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE ... PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE! BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW,” he wrote. “SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE ... WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DONT ... WITH THAT.”

After several follow-ups — calling concertgoers “entitled” and “trash,” while blaming the night’s events on “cancel culture” — he finally finished his lecture by thanking Drake for lending his talent to the show, in spite of some ungrateful customers.

“AGAIN, THANK YOU DRAKE!” the “Earfquake” artist tweeted. “IM ... PISSED HOTLINE BLING WAS NEXT ... IM GONNA PLAY THAT IN THE SHOWER RIGHT NOW.”

More stars offered their support to Drake in the comment section below his Monday night Instagram post, including Taco and Kendall Jenner, who laughed along with his witty response. More performers at Camp Flog Gnaw included Solange, YG, Juice WRLD, DaBaby, Earl Sweatshirt and FKA Twigs.