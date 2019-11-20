Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Music

How the Grammy nominations sidestepped Lana Del Rey’s F-bomb

Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey’s “Norman F—ing Rockwell!” scored two Grammy nominations Wednesday morning.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Nov. 20, 2019
6:25 AM
Lana Del Rey’s “Norman F—ing Rockwell!” didn’t shy away from expletives, but the 2020 Grammy nominations announcers sure did.

The first test arrived when singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha read the list of nominees Wednesday for song of the year. “Always Remember Us This Way,” “Bad Guy,” “Bring My Flowers Now,” “Hard Place” and “Lover” came and went smoothly, and then came the moment of truth: “Norman Effin’ Rockwell.”

“I was wondering if you were going to say that,” host Gayle King said with an anxious laugh, referring to the song title’s F-bomb. “Thank you for not.”

“I got yelled at backstage already,” Rexha joked. “They’re like, ‘Don’t you dare!’”

Behind the pair, the provocative title track on Del Rey’s latest album appeared on the screen: “Norman F***ing Rockwell.”

The announcement occurs around the 27-minute mark in the video below.

Del Rey’s fellow nominees for song of the year include Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Tanya Tucker, H.E.R., Taylor Swift, Lewis Capaldi and Lizzo. Del Rey also nabbed a nod for album of the year.

The Grammy Awards will air live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. Alicia Keys will return as host.

Christi Carras
