Billie Eilish thinks Trump will be reelected, but he won’t get her vote

Billie Eilish doesn’t know who Van Halen is, but she’s certainly aware — and highly concerned — about the ramifications of next year’s presidential election.

The subversive anti-pop star turns 18 this month. That means she’ll be eligible to cast a vote in the U.S. for the first time in 2020, and she has her ocean eyes trained on the presidential race. The milestone isn’t lost on the influential musician given the outcome of the 2016 election, which saw President Trump elected and sowed an ample amount of skepticism in her.

“I’m going to do all my research. I don’t know what the right thing is, but I think it’s so funny when a lot of adults think that they know what’s right,” the “Bad Guy” singer said in an interview for The Times’ Grammy Awards issue of the Envelope.

“I’m pretty worried about [2020],” she added. “I think stupid Trump is probably going to get reelected, and that makes my heart break. You know, some people just love horrible people. It’s weird.”

So Eilish is using her sway to rock the vote and increase turnout among her young fans. She’s bringing voter registry and eco-activism booths for Greenpeace and Global Citizen to every show on her arena tour.

In the meantime, she’s reveling in her history-making Grammy Award nominations. That is, when she isn’t worrying about the end of the world.