50 Cent accuses Oprah Winfrey of only ‘going after black men’ in #MeToo cases

Rapper 50 Cent targeted Oprah Winfrey in an Instagram post, accusing the beloved TV host and super-producer of singling out black men, such as Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons, in her #MeToo activism.

On Thursday night, the “Candy Shop” hitmaker shared an old photo of Winfrey and disgraced music mogul Simmons smiling together, paired with a caption alleging that Winfrey has omitted white men accused of sexual assault, such as Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein, while “going after” black men in her advocacy for survivors.

The post also cites Winfrey’s forthcoming Sundance documentary, which features one of Simmons’ rape accusers.

“I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men,” he wrote. “No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal jackson and Russell Simmons this ... is sad.”

The “Remember the Name” artist went on to namedrop another respected TV personality, journalist Gayle King, who famously rattled singer R. Kelly in March by confronting him on TV about the several sexual assault allegations leveled against him.

“Gale hit R Kelly with the death blow documentary,” 50 Cent continued. “Every time I hear Micheal jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts.These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent.”

Winfrey’s latest executive-producing effort is a documentary for Apple TV+ starring Drew Dixon, who was one of the first women to go public in the #MeToo case against Simmons, alleging that Simmons raped her while she worked for his record label, Def Jam Recordings.

The OWN founder has shown support for Jackson’s accusers, and has also spoken publicly on sexual misconduct allegations involving Weinstein, Bill O’Reilly and President Trump.

In conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop chief executive’s podcast in 2018, Winfrey discussed her prior interactions with Weinstein, credited his survivors for having the courage to come forward, and acknowledged others forced into silence.

“It had been coming with [Bill] Cosby and nothing happened, it had been coming with Bill O’Reilly ... even with the president of the United States, where people can hear the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape and yet, nothing happens,” Winfrey told Paltrow, quoted by CNN. “It had been coming and so that moment [Weinstein] was the moment where it all crystallized.”

That same year, Winfrey gave a showstopping speech at the Golden Globes, insisting that male predators’ “time is up” and that the #MeToo movement had only just begun.

“I want all the girls, here and now, to know that a new day is on the horizon,” she said, bringing the crowd to its feet. “And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women — many of whom are right here in this room tonight — and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say, ‘Me, too’ again.”

Representatives for Winfrey’s production company, Harpo Studios, did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.