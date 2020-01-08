Best concerts in L.A this week: Calibash, Jason Isbell, YBN Cordae

After a holiday lull, L.A.’s live music offerings are back in full force this week, with fare ranging from country to reggaeton to indie pop, plus the kickoff of Grammy season.

Jan. 10

Jason Isbell

Americana star Jason Isbell takes a departure from his acclaimed live band set for a special acoustic performance highlighting the moving songwriting and musical craftsmanship that have earned him a reputation as an artist of remarkable depth.

Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave. Tickets are sold out but can be found on the secondary market.

Jan. 11 and 12

Calibash

The Latin pop-music zeitgeist convenes for two nights this weekend with the return of Calibash. This year’s event, supported by local tastemaker Mega 96.3 FM, plays out like a who’s who of reggaeton, Latin trap, flamenco and more, featuring heavy hitters like Bad Bunny, Rosalía, Anuel AA, Karol G and others.

Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St. Tickets for Saturday are sold out but can be found on the secondary market. Tickets for Sunday start at $39.

Jan. 13

Producing The Grammy Awards: The Team That Makes It Happen

Get an inside look at how the Grammys have shaped music — and vice versa — as showrunner Ken Ehrlich reflects on his four-decade tenure producing the awards. The panel discussion, moderated by Grammy Museum executive director Scott Goldman, will also feature insights from Grammy production team members including executive producer Ben Winston, producer Jesse Collins, producer Raj Kapoor, producer/writer David Wild and producer Chantel Sausedo. Attendance is free.

Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd.

Jan. 13 and 14

YBN Cordae

Maryland-bred, L.A.-based rap upstart YBN Cordae has jumped to the top of the hip-hop ranks in the last year, thanks to the 22-year-old’s passion for storytelling that bridges stylistic and generational divides. This week he kicks off his 2020 “Lost Boy in America” tour at the Fonda with songs from his acclaimed, Grammy-nominated debut album.

Fonda Theatre, 6126 Hollywood Blvd. Tickets cost $28.

Jan. 15

Miya Folick

After years as a staple in the Echo Park scene, indie-pop powerhouse Miya Folick earned international acclaim with the visceral, mercurial sounds of her 2018 debut “Premonitions.” Folick makes a welcome return to her roots next week with a special “Alive in L.A.” show at the Echo, featuring support by Shannon Lay and hosted by Sophia Clearly.

The Echo, 1822 Sunset Blvd. Tickets cost $15.

Jan. 15

Stella Donnelly

Welsh-Australian indie rocker Stella Donnelly reinvigorated the genre last year with her breakthrough debut album, “Beware of the Dogs.” Her wry lyricism shows no fear, whether she’s taking down an insensitive lover or a terrible boss. Combine that with gritty guitar riffs and Donnelly’s raw howl, and you’ve got a formula for an electrifying live set at the Teragram.

Teragram Ballroom, 1234 West 7th St. Tickets cost $20.