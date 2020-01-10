Neil Peart, drummer for Rush, dies at 67

Rush drummer Neil Peart, whose virtuosity at the drum kit made him one of the most accomplished instrumentalists in rock history, has died after a battle with brain cancer, according to the group’s official Twitter account. He was 67.

The Canadian musician and lyricist, who died Tuesday according to the Twitter post, joined in 1974 with singer-bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson in the progressive rock trio, which was beloved by fans for music that blithely defied the strictures of simple three-chord pop music of the ’50s and ’60s.

Neil Peart September 12, 1952 - January 7, 2020

In its place, Rush delivered expansive, often dizzyingly complex pop music compositions that, along with those of English prog-rock heroes Yes and Emerson, Lake & Palmer, had more in common with the barrier-bending music of 20th century composers such as Igor Stravinsky and Karl Stockhausen than with the blues and country-rooted sounds of early rock ’n’ roll.

Likewise, Peart often cited Swing-era drummers Gene Krupa and Buddy Rich among his primary inspirations, although he also credited the Who’s Keith Moon, Cream’s Ginger Baker and Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham as major influences.

Peart brought sophisticated and rhythmically dazzling accompaniment and provided lyrics to match, often philosophically provocative or illuminating takes on social or political issues.

In “Bastille Day,” from the group’s 1975 album “Caress of Steel,” he talked about that pivotal incident in French history, investing it with meaning that was relevant to the winding down of the Vietnam War:

Lessons taught but never learned

All around us anger burns

Guide the future by the past

Long ago the mold was cast

He also addressed his and his fellow musicians’ struggles in the music business in what became one of Rush’s signature songs, “The Spirit of Radio,” from the 1980 album “Permanent Waves.”

One likes to believe in the freedom of music

But glittering prizes and endless compromises

Shatter the illusion of integrity

Beginning in 1974 with the album titled “Rush,” the band released a series of gold and platinum albums that extended its popularity into the new millennium.

“Today, Rush is cited as an influence by such diverse bands as Metallica, Foo Fighters, Nine Inch Nails, Rage Against the Machine, Primus, Pantera, Tool, Death Cab for Cutie, the Mars Volta, the Smashing Pumpkins, Queensryche and Dream Theatre,” critic Rob Bowman wrote for the threesome’s 2013 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “Metallica’s Kirk Hammett calls Rush ‘the high priests of conceptual rock.’”

A full obituary will follow.