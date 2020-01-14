With ‘No Time to Die,’ Billie Eilish is the youngest artist to record a Bond theme song

The name’s Eilish. Billie Eilish.

The latest James Bond installment, “No Time to Die,” has enlisted the 18-year-old anti-pop phenom to co-write and perform the film’s title track, making Eilish the youngest artist ever to write and record a Bond theme song. The official 007 Twitter account confirmed Tuesday that Eilish penned the song with her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas O’Connell.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” the brand tweeted, quoting the “Bad Guy” singer. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

With her new gig, Eilish joins a long line of Bond performers that includes Adele (“Skyfall”), Paul McCartney and Wings (“Live and Let Die”), Duran Duran (“A View to a Kill”), Gladys Knight (“Licence to Kill”), Madonna (“Die Another Day”) and Tina Turner (“GoldenEye”).

If her historic movie deal is any indication, Eilish’s 2020 has already gotten off to a promising start after she closed out 2019 with six Grammy nominations, setting a record as the youngest entertainer to be recognized in all four top categories.

News of Eilish’s involvement comes on the heels of Monday’s announcement that Bond 25 has also tapped “Inception” and “Dunkirk” composer Hans Zimmer to helm its original score.

“I’m beyond excited that Hans is scoring [‘No Time to Die’],” director Cary Joji Fukunaga said via the 007 Twitter account. “The music of Bond has always been iconic and I’ve already witnessed Hans adding his touch of genius to the Bond legacy.”

“No Time to Die” stars Daniel Craig in his final outing as 007, alongside franchise newcomers Lashana Lynch of “Captain Marvel” fame, “Bohemian Rhapsody” star Rami Malek and “Knives Out” breakout Ana de Armas. Cowritten by “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve” mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the highly anticipated sequel hits theaters April 10.