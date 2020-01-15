Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Music

Willie Nelson to be honored at Grammy week concert

Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson, 86, is the honoree at this year’s Americana Music Assn. pre-Grammy concert.
(Frederick Breedon IV / Getty Images )
By Randy LewisStaff Writer 
Jan. 15, 2020
9 AM
Share

Willie Nelson will be saluted by peers and admirers including John Prine, Tanya Tucker, Shooter Jennings, Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi, Calexico, Andrew Bird, I’m With Her and Yola at the Americana Music Assn.’s annual pre-Grammy Awards benefit concert Jan. 25 at the Troubadour in West Hollywood.

The War and Treaty, Iron & Wine, Madison Cunningham, Gregory Alan Isakov, Ida Mae, Sierra Ferrell and others still to be announced also are slated to take part, according to the association’s announcement.

The evening celebrates the Recording Academy’s recognition of Americana musicians and typically uses the work of an Americana luminary as a focal point. Prine was the honoree last year and will be making his second appearance at the event to pay homage to the 86-year-old Texas singer and songwriter, who is not expected to attend.

Tickets are $75 and proceeds benefit the association. General sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

Advertisement

Previous honorees include Everly Brothers singer and songwriter Phil Everly, Eagles founding member Glenn Frey and country queen Loretta Lynn.

MusicGrammys
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Randy Lewis
Follow Us
Randy Lewis has covered pop music for the Los Angeles Times since 1981, working in that time as a reporter, music critic and editor for the Calendar section. He has interviewed most of the members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He’s also written first-person accounts of performing the music of Shostakovich and Prokofiev on clarinet and singing Mozart’s Requiem with world-class professionals. In addition, he enjoys belting out “Wooly Bully” in dive bars with his band, the Rounders.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement