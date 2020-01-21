Deborah Dugan alleges sexual harassment and gender discrimination against Recording Academy

Recently ousted Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan accused top entertainment lawyer Joel Katz of sexual harassment in a complaint against the academy her lawyers filed Tuesday with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

In the complaint, she also revealed an allegation she claims was known to the academy’s board of trustees that her predecessor, Neil Portnow, raped an unidentified “foreign” female recording artist.

The two most explosive charges are part of a sweeping 44-page complaint, filed just five days ahead of Sunday’s 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles. In the document, Dugan details “egregious conflicts of interest, improper self-dealing by Board members and voting irregularities with respect to nominations for Grammy Awards, all made possible by the ‘boy’s club’ mentality and approach to governance at the Academy.”

Portnow and Katz did not respond immediately to The Times’ request for comment.

Dugan, 61, was placed on “administrative leave” last week by the academy board of trustees, which hired her last year to succeed Portnow after 17 years at the helm. Her EEOC complaint accuses the music industry advocacy organization responsible for the annual Grammy Awards of retaliating against her with “tactics reminiscent of those deployed by individuals defending [movie mogul] Harvey Weinstein.”

The statement issued Tuesday by Wigdor Law principal Douglas Wigdor also stated that “the attempted by the Recording Academy to impugn the character of Deborah Dugan is a transparent effort to shift the focus away from its own unlawful activity. This blatant form of retaliation in corporate America is all too common, even post #MeToo and we will utilize all lawful means necessary to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

BREAKING: Wigdor LLP has filed a Charge of Discrimination with the EEOC on behalf of Deborah Dugan against the Recording Academy (the Grammys). Below is a statement from her attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor and Michael J. Willemin.#DeborahDugan #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/46CxukAT2V — Douglas Wigdor - Wigdor Law (@WigdorLaw) January 21, 2020

Dugan’s complaint said that ahead of a board meeting retreat at the Ritz Carlton in Laguna Niguel in May 2019, Katz, 75, invited her to dine alone with him at “a very expensive restaurant and ordered an outrageously expensive bottle of wine.... Throughout their dinner,” she said, “Mr. Katz acted extremely inappropriately ... repeatedly referred to Ms. Dugan as ‘baby’ ... commented on Ms. Dugan’s physical appearance, telling her multiple times that she was ‘very pretty’ and ... attempt[ed] to ‘woo’ Ms. Dugan into a romantic relationship.”

Further, the complaint states, Katz told Dugan “he was ‘very, very rich,’ had many homes (including one in Bermuda), and even had a private plane. Mr. Katz then suggested to Ms. Dugan that the two of them ‘spend time together’ and said that ‘traveling to my many homes could be something nice for us to share’.”

Katz serves as general counsel to the academy and is a former member and chair of the Board of Trustees. Dugan’s complaint also said that Katz represents current board chairman and interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. in personal matters.

Dugan’s complaint said she learned at a May 2019 board meeting of the allegation of rape against Portnow.

“Ms. Dugan was hauled into a conference room and told — for the very first time — that a foreign recording artist (and member of the Academy) had accused Mr. Portnow of raping her following a performance that she gave at Carnegie Hall.

“The news was presented to Ms. Dugan as though the Board had just learned of the allegation,” the complaint states. “In reality, they were well aware of the allegation at the time Ms. Dugan agreed to take on the CEO position, but never told her.”

Dugan also says she was pressured by then-Chairman of the Board John Poppo to hire Portnow as a consultant for $750,000 after his last contract terminated on July 31, 2019.

“As Ms. Dugan came to learn after she agreed to take the CEO position (for which she was paid substantially less than her two male predecessors), Mr. Portnow also allegedly raped a female recording artist, which was, upon information and belief, the real reasons his contract was not renewed,” the complaint states.

In a statement, a Recording Academy spokeswoman said: “It is curious that Ms. Dugan never raised these grave allegations until a week after legal claims were made against her personally by a female employee... When Ms. Dugan did raise her ‘concerns’ to HR, she specifically instructed HR ‘not to take any action’ in response.

“Nonetheless,” the statement continues, “we immediately launched independent investigations to review both Ms. Dugan’s potential misconduct and her subsequent allegations.”

Wigdor, Dugan’s lawyer, responded Tuesday with a statement saying, “the assertion that Ms. Dugan did not raise concerns prior to the accusations manufactured against her is completely false. Ms. Dugan repeatedly raised concerns throughout her entire tenure at the Academy, and even gave large presentations focused on diversity and inclusion at Board meetings....

"[A]s alleged in the charge,” the statement continued, “on the morning of the day she was put on leave, the Academy offered Ms. Dugan millions of dollars to drop all of this and leave the Academy. The Board Chair demanded an answer within the hour. When Ms. Dugan refused to accept and walk away, she was put on leave. The Academy claimed that Ms. Dugan was put on leave based on accusations made against her over a month prior that the Board knows very well are meritless. That is not a credible story.”

Dugan stepped into the post as president and CEO on Aug. 1, succeeding Portnow.

He stepped down at the end of his contract after a public relations crisis that erupted after the 2018 Grammy Awards, when he said it was time for women to “step up” to achieve parity with their male counterparts in response to a question about a male-heavy awards ceremony that year.

It unleashed a firestorm of backlash against Portnow, who apologized and tried to walk the comment back but still suffered calls for him to step down.

In the succeeding weeks, the academy announced the creation of a task force to examine “conscious and unconscious bias” within the music industry and the academy itself. Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff Tina Tchen was hired to chair the group and quickly assembled a 15-woman, three-man panel that spent more than a year examining the academy’s workings as an organization and the way it handles the annual Grammy Awards, from submissions through nominations to winners.

The group made 18 specific recommended changes in its final report issued in December. Among the key findings were lack of diversity among the academy’s 25,000 professional, non-professional and student members as well as its 13,000 voting members, its 40-member board of trustees and the select nomination review committees that curate the recordings chosen to be nominated each year.

Dugan’s appointment initially was seen as a concrete step toward addressing the task force’s finding that the academy leadership has remained overwhelmingly white and male in recent years: “Between 2012 and the present, the Board has been approximately 68% male and 69% Caucasian,” the report stated.

Last week, however, the Board of Trustees that hired Dugan, after an executive search conducted by Korn Ferry, placed her on “administrative leave,” citing “serious allegations” of misconduct filed by “a senior female member of the Recording Academy team,” widely believed to be Portnow’s executive assistant Claudine Little.

A source close to Dugan characterized the workplace dispute as “a routine HR matter.”

“Ms. Little’s purported concerns were absolutely not the reason that Ms. Dugan was put on leave,” her EEOC complaint states. “To begin, the concerns had been raised well more than a month prior to Ms. Dugan being put on leave. Yet, she was not put on leave when the allegations were first raised, nor was she put on leave after the Academy’s receipt of a demand letter from Ms. Little’s lawyer.

“Instead, Ms. Dugan was only put on leave after raising complaints about sexual harassment and other improprieties, indicating her intent to commence legal action and refusing to settle her claims on terms dictated by the Academy.”

The EEOC filing added that she “made it clear that she was not interested in Mr. Katz’s advances and told Mr. Katz that she was in a committed relationship. Nevertheless, when dinner ended, Mr. Katz leaned in and attempted to kiss Ms. Dugan. Ms. Dugan quickly turned away, repulsed.”

Variety reported that the academy, which has no in-house legal staff, has paid $15 million to various outside law firms from 2013 to ‘17.