Demi Lovato is already bracing for the letdown after her Grammys performance

Demi Lovato is getting ready for her Grammy Awards performance by preparing for what she knows will happen after the ceremony this weekend.

Lovato said it’s important for her to plan ahead so that she doesn’t find herself on Monday “twiddling my thumbs like, ‘OK, what am I doing with my life now? Where do I get this from? How can I beat that high?,’” the singer said Friday.

Speaking on “New Music Daily With Zane Lowe” on Apple Music’s Beats 1, the 27-year-old said she’s “taken tags off” her Instagram account and nixed comments so she doesn’t see what people are saying about her in the lead-up to the show. And she’s excited for the gig.

“I have to be aware of, like, OK, I’m going to crash because my adrenaline is going to go all weekend, and then I’m going to have this performance. Whether it goes great or not, my adrenaline is going to come crashing down.”

Demi Lovato on “New Music Daily With Zane Lowe” on Apple Music’s Beats 1

Hoping to avoid that crash, she plans to cope by maybe meditating more or getting some therapy, or just setting up some extra support around her. Same drill for after her Super Bowl performance on Feb. 2.

Anything to keep her away from trying to “beat that high” that she’ll experience during the shows — especially in the wake of her June 2018 overdose. These will be her first performances since then.

At the 62nd Grammy Awards, Lovato will sing “Anyone,” a new song she finished vocals for just four days before the overdose at her Hollywood Hills home. The 60 days of rehab that followed weren’t the first time she’d sought treatment.

In hindsight, she said, the “Anyone” lyrics took on a totally different meaning.

"[Y]ou kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl,’” she said. “And I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK, but clearly I wasn’t.”

Lovato herself couldn’t see it at the time — not even close. The vocals she recorded are apparently simple and raw, absent her usual practice of making sure a song is perfect before she’s done with it.

“Obviously when I look back at, I can put puzzle pieces together, but I wasn’t, it wasn’t conscious,” she said.

Lovato said she expects to tell more about what has happened to her, including in the next song she’s releasing from her upcoming album.

“With this one,” she said, “it just kind of tells you a little bit about where I was right before and right afterwards.”

Lovato can be seen — and “Anyone” can be heard — this Sunday during the Grammy Awards, which start at 5 p.m. Pacific time on CBS.

Then see her again at Super Bowl LIV, where she’ll be sing the national anthem. The pregame show starts at 11 a.m. Pacific on Fox, with the game kicking off at 5:30 p.m. Pacific.