2020 Grammy Awards winners list

The first phase of the 2020 Grammy Awards has wrapped, with early awards going to Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Vampire Weekend, Tanya Tucker and more.

The rest of the categories will be announced as the Grammy Awards air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. PT. Lizzo leads the pack with eight nominations, while Eilish and Lil Nas X are both up for six awards. All three will compete for the best new artist trophy. Alicia Keys will host.

Here is the list of winners and nominees:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

“I, I” — Bon Iver

“Norman F— Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” "— Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used to Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7" — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) — Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

RECORD OF THE YEAR:

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F— Rockwell!” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

NEW ARTIST:

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

POP SOLO PERFORMANCE:

“Spirit” — Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down” — Taylor Swift

POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: "Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus “Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” — Jonas Brothers

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Senorita” — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

POP VOCAL ALBUM:

Grammy winner Billie Eilish (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

WINNER: "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" — Billie Eilish

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish “The Lion King: The Gift” — Beyoncé

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” — Ed Sheeran

“Lover” — Taylor Swift

TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM:

Grammy winner Elvis Costello. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

WINNER: "Look Now" - Elvis Costello & the Imposters

“Look Now” - Elvis Costello & the Imposters “Sì - Andrea Bocelli

“Love” (Deluxe edition) - Michael Bublé

“A Legendary Christmas” - John Legend

“Walls” - Barbra Streisand

COMEDY ALBUM:

“Quality Time” - Jim Gaffigan

“Relatable” - Ellen DeGeneres

“Right Now” - Aziz Ansari

“Son of Patricia” - Trevor Noah

“Sticks & Stones” - Dave Chappelle

ROCK ALBUM:

WINNER: "Social Cues" — Cage the Elephant

“Social Cues” — Cage the Elephant “Amo” — Bring Me the Horizon

“In the End” — The Cranberries

“Trauma” — I Prevail

“Feral Roots” — Rival Sons

ROCK PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: "This Land" - Gary Clark Jr.

“This Land” - Gary Clark Jr. “Pretty Waste” - Bones UK

“History Repeats” - Brittany Howard

“Woman” - Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad” - Rival Sons

ROCK SONG:

WINNER: "This Land," Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) “Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)

“Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

WINNER : "Father of the Bride" - Vampire Weekend

: “Father of the Bride” - Vampire Weekend “U.F.O.F.” - Big Thief

“Assume Form” - James Blake

“I,I” - Bon Iver

“Anima” - Thom Yorke

R AND B ALBUM:

WINNER: "Ventura" - Anderson .Paak

“Ventura” - Anderson .Paak “1123" - BJ the Chicago Kid

“Painted” - Lucky Daye

“Ella Mai” - Ella Mai Jerom

“Paul” - PJ Morton

R AND B PERFORMANCE:

Anderson .Paak outside his Los Angeles studio on April 03, 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

WINNER: "Come Home" — Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000 “Love Again” — Daniel Ceasar & Brandy

— Daniel Ceasar & Brandy “Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

— Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane “Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye

R AND B SONG:

WINNER: "Say So" - PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

“Say So” - PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo) “Could’ve Been” - Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Look At Me Now” - Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance” - Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” - David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

RAP ALBUM:

“Revenge of the Dreamers III” — Dreamville

“Championships” — Meek Mill

“I Am > I Was” — 21 Savage

“Igor” — Tyler, the Creator

“The Lost Boy” — YBN Cordae

RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE:

“Higher” - DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard” - Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini” - Lil Nas X

“Ballin” - Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London” - Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

TRADITIONAL R AND B PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: "Jerome" - Lizzo

“Jerome” - Lizzo “Time Today” - BJ the Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” - India.Arie

“Real Games” - Lucky Daye

“Built for Love” - PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan

URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM:

WINNER: "Cuz I Love You" (Deluxe) - Lizzo

“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) - Lizzo “Apollo XXI” - Steve Lacy

“Overload” - Georgia Anne Muldrow

“Saturn” - NAO

“Being Human in Public” - Jessie Reyez

RAP PERFORMANCE:

Nipsey Hussle performing at the Palladium in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 2018. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

WINNER : "Racks in the Middle"- Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

: “Racks in the Middle"- Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy “Middle Child” - J. Cole

“Suge” - DaBaby

“Down Bad” - Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy

“Clout” - Offset featuring Cardi B

RAP SONG:

Grammy winner 21 Savage. (Complex)

WINNER: "A Lot" - Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

“A Lot” - Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) “Bad Idea” - Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae featuring Chance the Rapper)

“Gold Roses” - Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross featuring Drake)

“Racks in the Middle” - Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

“Suge” - DaBaby, Jetsonmade

DANCE RECORDING:

WINNER: "Got to Keep On" — The Chemical Brothers

“Got to Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers “Linked” — Bonobo

“Piece of Your Heart” — Meduza Featuring Goodboys

“Underwater” — Rüfüs Du Sol

“Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla Sign

DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM:

WINNER: " No Geography" - The Chemical Brothers

No Geography” - The Chemical Brothers “LP5" - Apparat

“Hi This is Flume” (Mixtape) - Flume

“Solace” - RÜFÜS DU SOL

“Weather” - Tycho Featuring Saint Sinner

COUNTRY SONG:

Grammy winner Tanya Tucker. (Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times)

WINNER: "Bring My Flowers Now " — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Bring My Flowers Now — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

— Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde) “It All Comes Out In the Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE:

In this file photo taken on December 30, 2018, Willie Nelson performs at Austin City Limits Live in Austin, Texas. (Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP / Getty Images)

WINNER: "Ride Me Back Home" - Willie Nelson

“Ride Me Back Home” - Willie Nelson “All Your’n” - Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” - Ashley McBryde

“God’s Country” - Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now” - Tanya Tucker

COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE:

“Brand New Man” - Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before you)” - Brothers Osborne

“Speechless” - Dan + Shay

“The Daughters” - Little Big Town

“Common” - Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

COUNTRY ALBUM:

WINNER: "While I'm Livin'" - Tanya Tucker

“While I’m Livin’” - Tanya Tucker “Desperate Man” - Eric Church

“Stronger Than the Truth” - Reba McEntire

“Interstate Gospel” - Pistol Annies

“Center Point Road” - Thomas Rhett

GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG:

WINNER: "Love Theory" - Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Love Theory” - Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter “Talkin’ ‘Bout Jesus” - Gloria Gaynor featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters

“See the Light” - Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr

“Speak the Name” - Koryn Hawthorne featuring Natalie Grant

“This Is a Movie (Live)” - Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

GOSPEL ALBUM:

WINNER: "Long Live Love" — Kirk Franklin

“Long Live Love” — Kirk Franklin “Goshen” — Donald Lawrence Presents the Tri-City Singers

“Tunnel Vision” — Gene Moore

“Settle Here” — William Murphy

“Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album” — CeCe Winans

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG:

WINNER: "God Only Knows" - for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

“God Only Knows” - for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters “Only Jesus” - Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

“Haven’t Seen it Yet” - Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

“God’s Not Done With You” (Single Version) - Tauren Wells

“Rescue Story” - Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM:

WINNER: "Burn the Ships" - for King & Country

“Burn the Ships” - for King & Country “I Know a Ghost” - Crowder

“Haven’t Seen it Yet” Danny Gokey

“The Elements” - TobyMac

“Holy Roar” - Chris Tomlin

ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM:

WINNER: "Testimony" - Gloria Gaynor

“Testimony” - Gloria Gaynor “Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows” - Steven Curtis Chapman

“Deeper Oceans” - Joseph Habedank

“His Name Is Jesus” - Tim Menzies

“Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout” (Various Artists) - Jerry Salley, Producer

LATIN POP ALBUM:

WINNER: "#Eldisco" - Alejandro Sanz

"#Eldisco” - Alejandro Sanz “Vida” - Luis Fonsi

“11:11" - Maluma

“Montaner” - Ricardo Montaner

“Fantasia” - Sebastian Yatra

LATIN ROCK, URBAN OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM:

Rosalía, in red, performs with dancers during Calibash at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

WINNER: "El Mal Querer" — Rosalía

“El Mal Querer” — Rosalía “X 100PRE” — Bad Bunny

— Bad Bunny “Oasis” — J Balvin & Bad Bunny

“Indestructible” — Flor De Toloache

“Almadura” — iLe

REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM:

WINNER: "De Ayer Para Siempre" - Mariachi Los Camperos

“De Ayer Para Siempre” - Mariachi Los Camperos “Caminando” - Joss Favela

“Percepción” - Intocable

“Poco a Poco” - La Energia Norteña

“20 Aniversario” - Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM:

WINNER (TIE): "Opus" - Marc Anthony

WINNER (TIE): "A Journey Through Cuban Music" - Aymée Nuviola

“A Journey Through Cuban Music” - Aymée Nuviola “Tiempo Al Tiempo” - Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

“Candela” - Vicente García

“Literal” - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

AMERICANA ALBUM:

WINNER: "Oklahoma" — Keb' Mo'

“Oklahoma” — Keb’ Mo’ “Years to Burn” — Calexico and Iron & Wine

“Who Are You Now” — Madison Cunningham

“Tales of America” — J.S. Ondara

“Walk Through Fire” — Yola

AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: "Saint Honesty" - Sara Bareilles

“Saint Honesty” - Sara Bareilles “Father Mountain” - Calexico and Iron & Wine

“I’m On My Way” - Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

“Call My Name” - I’m With Her

“Faraway Look” - Yola

AMERICAN ROOTS SONG:

WINNER: "Call My Name" - Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I'm With Her)

“Call My Name” - Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her) “Black Myself” - Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)

“Crossing to Jerusalem” - Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)

“Faraway Look” - Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)

“I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More” - Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

BLUEGRASS ALBUM:

WINNER: "Tall Fiddler" - Michael Cleveland

“Tall Fiddler” - Michael Cleveland “Live in Prague, Czech Republic” - Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

“Toil, Tears & Trouble” - The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

“Royal Traveller” - Missy Raines

“If You can’t Stand the Heat” - Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM:

WINNER: "Tall, Dark & Handsome" - Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

“Tall, Dark & Handsome” - Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men “Kingfish” - Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

“Sitting on Top of the Blues” - Bobby Rush

“Baby, Please Come Home” - Jimmie Vaughan

“Spectacular Class” - Jontavious Willis

CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM:

Gary Clark Jr. performs on July 19, 2018 in Nice, France. (Valery Hache / AFP/Getty Images)

WINNER: "This Land" - Gary Clark Jr.

“This Land” - Gary Clark Jr. “Venom & Faith” - Larkin Poe

“Brighter Days” - Robert Randolph & The Family Band

“Somebody Save Me” - Sugaray Rayford

“Keep On” - Southern Avenue

REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM:

WINNER: "Good Time" - Ranky Tanky

“Good Time” - Ranky Tanky “Kalawai’anui” - Amy Hānaiali’i

“When It’s Cold - Cree Round Dance Songs” - Northern Cree

“Recorded Live at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival” - Rebirth Brass Band

“Hawaiian Lullaby” - (Various Artists) Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers

REGGAE ALBUM:

WINNER: "Rapture" - Koffee

“Rapture” - Koffee “As I Am” - Julian Marley

“The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radicss” - Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

“Mass Manipulation” - Steel Pulse

“More Work to be Done” - Third World

WORLD MUSIC ALBUM:

WINNER: "Celia" - Angelique Kidjo

“Celia” - Angelique Kidjo “Gece” - Altin Gün

“What Heat” - Bokanté & Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley

“African Giant” - Burna Boy

“Fanm D’Ayiti” - Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM:

WINNER: "Mettavolution" - Rodrigo y Gabriela

“Mettavolution” - Rodrigo y Gabriela “Ancestral Recall” - Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

“Star People Nation” - Theo Croker

“Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!” - Mark Guiliana

“Elevate” - Lettuce

METAL PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: "7empest" - Tool

“7empest” - Tool “Astrolus - The Great Octopus” - Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi

“Humanicide” - Death Angel

“Bow Down” - Prevail

“Unleashed” - Killswitch Engage

JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM:

Esperanza Spalding performs at the Hollywood Bowl. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

WINNER: "12 Little Spells" — Esperanza Spalding

“12 Little Spells” — Esperanza Spalding “Thirsty Ghost” — Sara Gazarek

“Love & Liberation” — Jazzmeia Horn

“Alone Together” — Catherine Russell

“Screenplay” — The Tierney Sutton Band

IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO:

“Elsewhere” - Melissa Aldana, soloist

“Sozinho” - Randy Brecker, soloist

“Tomorrow Is the Question” - Julian Lage, soloist

“The Windup” - Branford Marsalis, soloist

“Sightseeing” - Christian McBride, soloist

JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM:

WINNER: "Finding Gabriel" - Brad Mehldau

“Finding Gabriel” - Brad Mehldau “In the Key of the Universe” - Joey DeFrancesco

“The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul” - Branford Marsalis Quartet

“Christian McBride’s New Jawn” - Christian McBride

“Come What May” - Joshua Redman Quartet

LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM:

WINNER: "The Omni-American Book Club" - Brian Lynch Big Band

“The Omni-American Book Club” - Brian Lynch Big Band"Triple Helix” - Anat Cohen Tentet “Dancer in Nowhere” - Miho Hazama

“Hiding Out” - Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

“One Day Wonder” - Terraza Big Band

LATIN JAZZ ALBUM:

WINNER: "Antidote" - Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

“Antidote” - Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band “Sorte!: Music by John Finbury” - Thalma de Freitas with Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca

“Una Noche Con Rubén Blades” Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades

“Carib” - David Sánchez

“Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rovera” - Miguel Zenón

NEW AGE ALBUM:

WINNER: "Wings" - Peter Kater

“Wings” - Peter Kater “Fairy Dreams"- David Arkenstone

“Homage to Kindness” - David Darling

“Verve” - Sebastian Plano

“Deva” - Deva Premal

SPOKEN WORD ALBUM:

“Becoming” author Michelle Obama. (Charles Sykes / Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

WINNER: "Becoming" — Michelle Obama

“Becoming” — Michelle Obama “Beastie Boys Book” — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

“I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor” — Eric Alexandrakis

“Mr. Know-It-All” — John Waters

“Sekou Andrews & The String Theory” — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

CHILDREN’S MUSIC ALBUM

WINNER: "Agless Songs for the Child Archetype" - Jon Samson

“Agless Songs for the Child Archetype” - Jon Samson “Flying High!” - Caspar Babypants

“I Love Rainy Days” - Daniel Tashian

“The Love” - Alphabet Rockers

“Winterland” - The Okee Dokee Brothers

MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM:

WINNER: "Hadestown" - Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

“Hadestown” - Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast) “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations” - Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope & Ephraim Sykes, principal soloists; Scott M. Riesett, producer (Original Broadway Cast)

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” - Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit, principal soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

“The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - In Four Contemporary Suites” - Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)

“Oklahoma!” - Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa & Patrick Vaill, principal soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, producers (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast) 62nd

SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA:

WINNER: "I'll Never Love Again" (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper). Track from: "A Star Is Born"

“I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper). Track from: “A Star Is Born” “The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton). Track from: “Toy Story 4"

“Girl In the Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton). Track from: “Dumplin’”

“Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé). Track from: “The Lion King”

Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke). Track from: “Suspiria”

Compilation soundtrack for a visual media:

Bradley Cooper as Jack and Lady Gaga as Ally in “A Star is Born.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

WINNER: "A Star Is Born" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“A Star Is Born” - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “The Lion King: The Songs” - Various Artists

“Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” - Various Artists

“Rocketman” - Taron Egerton

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” - Various Artists

Score soundtrack for a visual media:

WINNER: "Chernobyl" - Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

“Chernobyl” - Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer “Avengers: Endgame” - Alan Silvestri, composer

“Game of Thrones: Season 8" - Ramin Djawadi, composer

“The Lion King” - Hans Zimmer, composer

“Mary Poppins Returns” - Marc Shaiman, composer

Music film:

Production photo from Netflix’ “Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce.” (Parkwood Entertainment / Netflix)

WINNER: "Homecoming" — Beyoncé

“Homecoming” — Beyoncé “Remember My Name” — David Crosby

“Birth of the Cool” — (Miles Davis)

“Shangri-La” — (Various Artists)

“Anima” — Thom Yorke

MUSIC VIDEO:

WINNER: "Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers “We’ve Got to Try” - The Chemical Brothers, Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer

“This Land” - Gary Clark Jr. Savanah Leaf, video director; Alicia Martinez, video producer

“Cellophane” - FKA Twigs, Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer

“Glad He’s Gone” - Tove Lo, Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer

INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION:

WINNER: "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite" - John Williams, composer (John Williams)

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” - John Williams, composer (John Williams) “Begin Again” - Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band conducted by Vince Mendoza)

“Crucible For Crisis” - Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

“Love, A Beautiful Force” - Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

“Walkin’ Funny” - Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA:

WINNER: "Moon River" - Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

“Moon River” - Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier) “Blue Skies” - Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)

“Hedwig’s Theme” - John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)

“La Novena” - Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)

“Love, A Beautiful Force” - Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL AND VOCALS:

WINNER: "All Night Long" - Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

“All Night Long” - Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest) “Jolene” - Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)

“Marry Me a Little” - Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)

“Over the Rainbow” - Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)

“12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine”) - Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)

RECORDING PACKAGING:

WINNER: "Chris Cornell" - Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

“Chris Cornell” - Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell) “Anonimas & Resilientes” Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)

“Hold That Tiger” - Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

“I,I” - Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)

“Intellexual” - Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)

BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE:

WINNER: "Woodstock – Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive" - Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

“Woodstock – Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive” - Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists) “Anima” - Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)

“Gold in Brass Age” - Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray)

“1963: New Directions” - Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)

“The Radio Recordings 1939–1945" - Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)

ALBUM NOTES:

WINNER: "Stax '68: A Memphis Story" - Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

“Stax ’68: A Memphis Story” - Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists) “The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions” - Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)

“The Gospel According to Malaco” - Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

“Pedal Steal + Four Corners” - Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band)

“Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection” - Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)

HISTORICAL ALBUM:

WINNER: "Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection" - Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

“Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection” - Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger) “The Girl from Chickasaw County: The Complete Capitol Masters” - Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)

“The Great Comeback: Horowitz at Carnegie Hall” - Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)

“Kankyō Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990" - Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Macgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

“Woodstock – Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive” - Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer, Brian Kehew, restoration engineer (Various Artists)

ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL:

WINNER: "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" - Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” - Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish) “All These Things” - Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)

“Ella Mai” - Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)

“Run Home Slow” - Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)

“Scenery” - Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL:

WINNER: Finneas

Finneas Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Ricky Reed

REMIXED RECORDING:

WINNER: "I Rise (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix)" - Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” - Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna) “Mother’s Daughter (Wuki Remix)” - Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)

“The One (High Contrast Remix)” - Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)

“Swim (Ford. remix)” - Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)

“Work It (Soulwax Remix)” - David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)

IMMERSIVE STUDIO ALBUM:

WINNER: "Lux" - Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

“Lux” - Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor) “Chain Tripping” - Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (Yacht)

“Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances” - Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)

“The Orchestral Organ” - Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)

“The Savior” - Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)

ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL:

WINNER: "Riley: Sun Rings" - Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)

“Riley: Sun Rings” - Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet) “Aequa” - Anna Thorvaldsdottir Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)

“Bruckner: Symphony No. 9" Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Rachmaninoff: Hermitage Piano Trio” - Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)

“Wolfe: Fire in My Mouth” - Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL:

WINNER: Blanton Alspaugh

Blanton Alspaugh James Ginsburg

Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

Morten Lindberg

Dirk Sobotka

OPERA RECORDING:

WINNER: "Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox" - Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children's Chorus)

“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” - Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus) “Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence” - George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)

“Berg: Wozzeck” - Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)

“Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs de Versailles” - Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)

“Wagner: Lohengrin” - Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)

ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: "Norman: Sustain" - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Norman: Sustain” - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) “Bruckner: Symphony No. 9" - Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Copland: Billy the Kid; Grohg” - Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

“Transatlantic” - Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

“Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21" - Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

CHORAL PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: "Duruflé: Complete Choral Works" - Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works” - Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir) “Boyle: Voyages” - Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

“The Hope of Loving” - Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)

“Sander: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom” - Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)

“Smith, K.: The Arc in the Sky” - Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: "Shaw: Orange" - Attacca Quartet

“Shaw: Orange” - Attacca Quartet “Cerrone: The Pieces That Fall to Earth” - Christopher Rountree & Wild Up

“Freedom & Faith” - PUBLIQuartet

“Perpetulum” - Third Coast Percussion

“Rachmaninoff: Hermitage Piano Trio” - Hermitage Piano Trio

CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO:

WINNER : "Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite" - Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

: “Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite” - Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra) “The Berlin Recital” - Yuja Wang

“Higdon: Harp Concerto” - Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

“The Orchestral Organ” - Jan Kraybill

“Torke: Sky, Concerto For Violin” - Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

CLASSICAL SOLO ALBUM VOCAL:

WINNER : "Songplay" - Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

: “Songplay” - Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco) “The Edge of Silence: Works for Voice by György Kurtág” - Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle) “Himmelsmusik” - Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)

“Schumann: Liederkreis, Op. 24, Kerner-Lieder Op.35" - Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist

“A Te, O Cara” - Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM:

WINNER: "The Poetry of Places" - Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

“The Poetry of Places” - Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers “American Originals 1918" - John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer

“Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 “Heichalos”; Guitar Concerto; Starburst” - Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

“Meltzer: Songs & Structures” - Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers

“Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel d’Hiver” - Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer

CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION: