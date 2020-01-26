Stunned Billie Eilish and brother Finneas win Grammy for song of the year

Duh.

Billie Eilish took home the coveted song of the year Grammy Sunday night for her 2019 hit “Bad Guy.” She accepted the award with her “best friend,” collaborator and brother, Finneas, both of whom appeared stunned by their win.

“Wow, wow, wow, wow,” Eilish began her speech. “So many other songs deserved this, I’m sorry.”

Coming into the ceremony, Eilish scored six nominations, tying with fellow Gen Z phenom Lil Nas X for the second-most nominations after Lizzo’s eight. Her anti-pop earworm “Bad Guy” nabbed three nods for record, song and pop solo performance.

Advertisement

When she was 17, she became the youngest artist in history to receive nominations in all top four categories: best new artist, song, record and album. She’s also the youngest to have ever been recognized for album of the year for her chart-topping debut, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Here’s the full transcript of Eilish and and her brother’s speech below.

Eilish: “Why? Wow. ... Oh my god, so many other songs deserved this, I’m sorry. Hi. Thank you so much. This is my first Grammys. I never thought this would ever happen in my whole life. I grew up watching them. And this is my brother, Finneas, and he’s my best friend. I feel like I joke around a lot, and I never take anything seriously at these kinds of things, but I genuinely want to say I’m so grateful. nd I only want to say that I’m grateful, and I’m so honored to be here amongst all of you. I love you to my core. I grew up watching all of you. Thank you to my team, my mom, my dad, my best friends ... for keeping me alive to this day.”

Finneas: “I have no idea what to say. I didn’t think we were going to win this at all. I loved every song on this list. I want to thank my girlfriend, my best friends, our entire team. We just make music in a bedroom together. We still do that, and they let us do that, and I just (inaudible). This is for all of the kids who are making music in their bedroom today. You’re going to get one of these.”