Music

She did it: Demi Lovato nails powerful comeback performance at the Grammys

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato earned a standing ovation for her powerful performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Jan. 26, 2020
7:27 PM
Welcome back, Demi Lovato.

The pop star made a powerful return at the Grammy Awards Sunday night with a raw rendition of her new single, “Anyone,” written four days before her widely publicized June 2018 overdose.

The intimate live performance, featuring simply Lovato, a spotlight and a piano, was her first since the incident nearly took her life almost two years ago: “Lord, is there anyone? / I need someone / Anyone / Please, show me anyone,” she belted, tears streaming down her face, draped in a white gown.

The singer-songwriter received a poignant introduction from “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig, who presented Lovato to the audience and anyone currently suffering, “so they might be reminded there is light on the other side.”

The former Disney Channel star earned an immediate standing ovation for the moving moment, including a nod of approval from Grammys queen Lizzo.

In a candid, recent interview given in the week leading up to the show, Lovato discussed her anxiety ahead of her comeback, saying, “I have to be aware of, like, OK, I’m going to crash because my adrenaline is going to go all weekend, and then I’m going to have this performance. Whether it goes great or not, my adrenaline is going to come crashing down.”

Up next, she’ll take the coveted 2020 Super Bowl stage to perform the National Anthem.

Christi Carras
