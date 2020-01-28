Bad Bunny releases ‘6 Rings,’ a tribute song to Kobe Bryant

Bad Bunny is paying his respects to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant the way he knows best: through music.

The singer released the song “6 Rings” on Monday in honor of the late Lakers star, who died in a helicopter crash over the weekend along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

The two-minute track, sung in Spanish, includes commentary from Bryant’s 2006 game against the Toronto Raptors where the Lakers player scored a staggering 81 points.

It’s an earnest song filled with sorrow, mourning and admiration for the sports star, and it also grieves for Bryant’s young daughter. As Rolling Stone noted, the song’s title is a nod to wife Vanessa Bryant and No. 24’s five NBA championships.

In the track, Bad Bunny sings, “Black Mamba forever. Forever we’ll remember you,” before ending the tune with an audio clip of Bryant thanking his fans after his final game: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. And what can I say? Mamba out.”

After news of Bryant’s death broke Sunday, the Puerto Rican singer — real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — posted a heartfelt salute on his Instagram honoring the basketball luminary.

“I would’ve never imagined that this would pain me so much!,” he wrote in Spanish. “I still remember the first time I saw a basketball game, at age 7 with my dad, and it was a game of this genius, and since that day he became my favorite player forever!! I have never mentioned it because it does not necessarily have to do with music, but this man has been an inspiration in many ways for me to be what I am today... Rest in PEACE!! ”

Bad Bunny joins a chorus of musical figures from across the globe who’ve remembered the NBA legend. During the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday, which took place at Staples Center, where the Lakers play, Bryant was in the hearts and minds of many.

Lizzo, Alicia Keys, John Legend and DJ Khaled paid their respects to the player and his daughter on stage, while outside, thousands of fans gathered to mourn the death of Bryant and Gianna.