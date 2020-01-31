Here are Harry Styles and Lizzo performing ‘Juice’ together. You’re welcome

Here’s that “Juice” you ordered, Lizzo and Harry Styles fans.

Music’s patron saint of self-care blessed concertgoers Thursday night with a surprise appearance from Styles, who joined the newly minted Grammy winner onstage for a live duet of “Juice” about a month after his cover of the track went viral.

The pair of chart-topping artists were all smiles at the SiriusXM and Pandora Super Bowl Opening Drive Super Concert Series in Miami as they debuted some synchronized dance moves for the crowd, which lost its collective mind when Lizzo invited Styles to the stage.

“If you know the words, I want you to sing with me,” Lizzo said before pausing dramatically. “Hold up — I need to bring somebody out. Ladies and gentlemen, Harry Styles!”

Cue the earsplitting screams.

We have no choice but to stan. @lizzo put on an incredible show for SiriusXM and @pandoramusic... then @Harry_Styles showed up to bring it home. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/Ki1eSqLFmD — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) January 31, 2020

Anticipation has been building for a collaboration between the two stars since Styles debuted a stripped-down version of “Juice” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge in December. Within hours, the enthusiastic rendition lit up social media and even prompted a coy response from Lizzo herself, who shared the video on Twitter.

“You know what this means.... ?” she teased with some smirk and wink emojis.

You know what this means right....? 😏😉 @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/gU3FIWGaTl — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 19, 2019

When the moment finally arrived, the contemporaries appeared to relish it as much as the audience did, trading self-empowering lyrics and swaying in tandem. Styles shared a sweet hug with the headliner before exiting the stage amid a flurry of confetti.

The high energy show arrived on the heels of Lizzo’s Grammys debut, during which the best new artist nominee collected three trophies and delivered a dazzling opening medley. The singer-rapper-songwriter-flutist led the field coming into the Jan. 26 ceremony with eight nominations.