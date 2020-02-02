Jennifer Lopez and Shakira star in hip-shaking, pole-dancing, history-making Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira fused old-school razzle-dazzle with an of-the-moment sense of Latin American pride as the halftime performers during Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“Latinos!” Lopez cried near the end of the 14-minute show as her song “Let’s Get Loud” morphed into a rendition of “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen. That Lopez was wearing a feathered cape in a stars-and-stripes design on one side, and the Puerto Rican flag on the other, only rendered unmistakable what the music was making plenty clear: Jammed with as many rhythms and chants and textures as she and Shakira could fit, this was the gloriously polyglot sound of America in 2020.

The production began with Shakira, dressed like her dozens of dancers in fringed red outfits, singing “She Wolf” and “Empire,” the latter of which she mashed up with a bit of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” as she led her band on a bedazzled electric guitar. For “Whenever, Wherever,” her breakthrough hit from 2001, Shakira bellydanced before bringing out Bad Bunny, the Latin trap superstar, to do his verse from Cardi B’s smash “I Like It”; then he laid some rhymes over Shakira’s “Chantaje,” which featured a section of horn players possibly more concerned with their dance moves than with their playing.

Indeed, Shakira herself appeared to be lip-syncing for much of her set — at least until she dove into the crowd for “Hips Don’t Lie,” in which you could hear her exhorting those holding her aloft.

Taking the baton from Shakira, Lopez opened her portion of the halftime show in a sort of black-leather biker’s outfit as she did “Jenny from the Block” and “Ain’t It Funny.” During “Get Right,” she riffed on another Springsteen signature — his knee-slide from the 2009 Super Bowl halftime show — then tore off her leather jacket to do an impressive pole-dance routine during “Waiting for Tonight”; the bit couldn’t help but feel like a callback to her acclaimed (if Oscar-snubbed) performance in last year’s stripper-heist movie “Hustlers.”

Lopez’s special guest was J Balvin, who combined his throbbing “Mi Gente” with her “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” Then she did “On the Floor,” with kids in what looked like illuminated bird cages, before the “Let’s Get Loud” moment.

The show ended with Lopez and Shakira joining forces to do “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” Shakira’s theme from the 2010 World Cup.

“Mucho gracias,” Shakira said after that song. “Thank you so much,” Lopez added.