Best concerts in L.A. this week: Mr. Bungle, 070 Shake and Aventura

If you’re feeling stuck in a musical rut, it’s a good week to venture out and shake things up. From hip-hop upstarts to bachata greats to genre-defying supergroups, there’s a little something for everyone in L.A.’s concert offerings.

Feb. 6 and 7

Mr. Bungle

Few bands have ever been as stylistically brazen as Northern California’s Mr. Bungle, who can take you from heavy metal to avant-garde jazz to ska to funk all in the course of a single song. After nearly two decades away, the genre omnivores are kicking off a slate of reunion shows in L.A., where they’ll be playing their 1986 self-produced demo “The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny.” Faith No More frontman Mike Patton will reunite with guitarist Trey Spruance and bassist Trevor Dunn alongside special guests Scott Ian of Anthrax and Dave Lombardo of Slayer. Cattle Decapitation opens on Thursday, with Melvins supporting on Friday. Tickets cost $90.

The Fonda, 6126 Hollywood Blvd. Tickets cost $90.

Feb. 6-8

Aventura

Seminal bachata quartet Aventura is back and still well worthy of obsesión. This week, the group kicks off its first North American tour in over a decade with a highly anticipated run at the Forum. The tour is the latest chapter in Aventura’s return, following last year’s hit single “Inmortal” and the release of a greatest hits album.

Advertisement

The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. Tickets start at $80.

Feb. 7

070 Shake

G.O.O.D Music upstart 070 Shake has been garnering buzz since 2018, lending her husky hip-hop vocals to collaborations with Kanye West, Pusha T, Nas and DJ Khaled. This year, the artist born Danielle Balbuena has exceeded the hype with her acclaimed debut LP “Modus Vivendi,” a soulful, beautifully produced dive into heartbreak.

The Roxy Theatre, 9009 Sunset Blvd. Tickets are sold out but can be found on the secondary market.

Feb. 8

A Tribute to Ray Charles

Some of L.A.’s finest musical talents convene this weekend for an evening honoring the legacy of Ray Charles. The night, led by the rhythm section Family Company, marks the third in the music collective’s annual celebration of legendary musicians (past shows have honored Bill Withers and Donny Hathaway). This year’s edition will feature the likes of Nick Waterhouse, Judith Hill, India Carney, Charles Jones and many more, alongside strings, horns and backup singers. Tickets cost $24.

Advertisement

Teragram Ballroom, 1234 West 7th St.. Tickets cost $24.

Feb. 9

Sinéad O’Connor

Trailblazing singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor is back with her first North American tour in six years, and this weekend’s stop at the 771-person El Rey is not to be missed. Her powerhouse chops are still in fighting form, as last fall’s performance on Ireland’s “Late Late Show” proved well, and with a new album, “No Mud No Lotus,” due out this year, fans can look forward to the beginning of a new chapter with the outspoken icon.

El Rey Theatre, 5515 Wilshire Blvd. Tickets start at $85.

Feb. 10

Draag

Sylmar’s own Draag continues its February tenure at the Echoplex this week with an enticing slate of experimental shoegaze. Get there early to catch fellow local upstarts Orchin, Gold Cage and Sprain for this free show.

The Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd.

