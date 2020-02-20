The new BTS album drops tomorrow. Here is everything we know so far about ‘Map of the Soul: 7’

Calling all RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook fans!

The fourth studio album from K-pop supergroup BTS is nearly here, and some early details about the boy band’s latest effort, “Map of the Soul: 7,” have emerged. Featuring a whopping 20 tracks, the collection launches Friday morning at 1 a.m. Pacific, along with its lead single, “ON.”

Billed as an energetic, hip-hop retrospective on the artists’ growth over the past seven years, “ON” also will get an exclusively digital remix featuring Australian singer-songwriter Sia, plus a mysterious “Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima” music video. The remaining songs are a selection of existing hits from “Map of the Soul: Persona” plus 14 brand-new tunes highlighting the members’ individual and collective talents.

Solo tracks include “Filter,” which aims to showcase a different side of Jimin; “My Time,” which chronicles Jungkook’s journey from trainee to global phenom; “Inner Child,” which reflects on V’s former self; and “Moon,” a love letter from Jin to the BTS ARMY.

Certain members also team up for combo entries such as “UGH!,” spotlighting the rappers; “00:00 (Zero O’Clock)”; “Friends,” exploring the special relationship between Jimin and V; and “Respect,” uniting RM and Suga’s rap skills. Other songs include “We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal,” “Louder Than Bombs” (co-written by Troye Sivan) and the previously released “Black Swan.”

In tandem with their highly anticipated album launch, BTS will take the “Today” stage Friday morning to kick off a sweeping New York promotional tour that includes appearances on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” on Monday and “Late Late Show” host James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” on Tuesday.

Right after their “Today” gig, they’ll also appear on “MTV Fresh Out” in Times Square.

Tomorrow will be a big day on our TODAY plaza because #BTS will be celebrating the release of their new album with us! Fans have even already started lining up outside! #BTSTODAY pic.twitter.com/16EZRy0ysp — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 20, 2020

A campaign for a BTS edition of Corden’s popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment picked up extra steam after the musicians debuted “Black Swan” on “The Late Late Show” last month.

Ahead of its launch, “Map of the Soul: 7” has already made history as the most-preordered South Korean album of all time, according to Forbes, with more than 4.02 million advance purchases. Their previous release, “Map of the Soul: Persona,” sold more than 3.7 million copies by the end of 2019.

Here’s the full tracklist.

