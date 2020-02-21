Usher, Ms. Lauryn Hill to perform second day of Lovers & Friends Festival

Goldenvoice is adding a second day to its highly anticipated Lovers & Friends music festival in Southern California.

The promoter announced Friday that it will add another show to the new music fest, which now will take place May 8 and 9 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC and many more will perform both days. Doja Cat, Akon, Donell Jones and Mya were added to the Friday lineup, while Megan Thee Stallion, Monica, Next and Ginuwine will perform only on Saturday.

Lovers & Friends 💕 2ND DATE ADDED Friday, May 8th in LA! Friday tickets on sale now - limited tickets remain for Saturday, May 9th 🎫https://t.co/GyfFK92Ixo pic.twitter.com/rcNukpNU24 — goldenvoice (@goldenvoice) February 21, 2020

Advertisement

Lovers & Friends will arrive just one week after the ’80s-inspired Cruel World acts take the stadium on May 2.

But the announcement of the new SoCal festival earlier this week caused some confusion among fans, who pointed out that some of the major acts appeared to be either booked at different national festivals that day or had denied ever being booked to perform.

Twista, Mase and Lil’ Kim posted on social media that they were not actually booked to perform at the SoCal music fest. However, that confusion was cleared up within a day or so.

Tickets for both days of Lovers & Friends, starting at $145, went on sale Friday morning.