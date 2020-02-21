Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Music

Usher, Ms. Lauryn Hill to perform second day of Lovers & Friends Festival

Ms. Lauryn Hill
Ms. Lauryn Hill is one of many artists set to perform at Lovers & Friends.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
Feb. 21, 2020
11:26 AM
Share

Goldenvoice is adding a second day to its highly anticipated Lovers & Friends music festival in Southern California.

The promoter announced Friday that it will add another show to the new music fest, which now will take place May 8 and 9 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC and many more will perform both days. Doja Cat, Akon, Donell Jones and Mya were added to the Friday lineup, while Megan Thee Stallion, Monica, Next and Ginuwine will perform only on Saturday.

Advertisement

Lovers & Friends will arrive just one week after the ’80s-inspired Cruel World acts take the stadium on May 2.

But the announcement of the new SoCal festival earlier this week caused some confusion among fans, who pointed out that some of the major acts appeared to be either booked at different national festivals that day or had denied ever being booked to perform.

Twista, Mase and Lil’ Kim posted on social media that they were not actually booked to perform at the SoCal music fest. However, that confusion was cleared up within a day or so.

Tickets for both days of Lovers & Friends, starting at $145, went on sale Friday morning.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dorany Pineda
Follow Us
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement