Coronavirus travel restrictions postpone Hollywood Bowl’s Korean music festival

Coronavirus has a victim of sorts in Los Angeles: The 18th Korea Times Music Festival at the Hollywood Bowl has been postponed.

“It is with deepest regret that we announce the postponement of the 18th KTMF scheduled on April 25th, 2020, due to current travel restrictions in Asia,” event organizers said Tuesday night in a message on the festival’s website and social media.

“We truly apologize for the inconvenience to those who have been looking forward to this event and ask for your kind understanding.”

The festival, which is sponsored by the Korea Times news organization and billed as a night for families, promises the best in contemporary Korean music from “traditional trot singers to teenage idol groups.”

The artists Momoland, No Brain, Jo Jung-min, Ha Sung-woon and Kim Yeong-chul had already been announced for the 18th annual show, which ends with fireworks.

Last year’s festival featured Kang Hye-jung, Wonhyun Choi, Taemin, Super Junior, Kim Beom-su, Choi Jin-hee, Kim Yeong-cheol, Tae Jin-ah, DJ DOC, Jung Eun-ji, 6band, Ha Sung-woon and Lovelyz.

A rescheduled concert date was not given, but tickets will remain valid and can be used for the rescheduled show.

Ticket holders also have the option of a refund. Contact (323) 692-2070 or email ktmf@koreatimesus.com with any ticket inquiries.