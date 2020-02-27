Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Music

Bernie Sanders’ L.A. rally will ‘fight the power’ with hip-hop icons Public Enemy

Public Enemy
Public Enemy will perform during Bernie Sanders’ Sunday rally in Los Angeles.
(Bryan Bedder / Getty Images)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
Feb. 27, 2020
10:56 AM
Public Enemy is feeling the Bern.

The politically vocal hip-hop group from the East Coast is set to perform for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who is throwing a rally at the Los Angeles Convention Center Sunday. Comedian Sarah Silverman and beloved actor Dick Van Dyke will also be there.

The rally/concert arrives two days before Super Tuesday, when California and 13 other states will hold primary elections. The Sanders campaign launched a poster saluting Public Enemy’s 1989 single “Fight the Power” to promote the upcoming event.

Public Enemy isn’t the only musical act that has cast its vote for Sanders. At a rally in Durham, N.H., earlier this month, indie rockers the Strokes warmed up the stage during Sanders’ get-out-the-vote concert. The band premiered two new songs from its upcoming album, “The New Abnormal.”

During Sanders’ Iowa rallies weeks ago, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon played an acoustic set in Clive. Vampire Weekend, which also rooted for the senator’s bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, took the stage in Cedar Rapids the next day.

The Vermont senator also has the backing of pop star Ariana Grande, who tweeted several photos of herself in November embracing Sanders. She thanked him for attending her show in a caption and called him “MY GUY.”

Cardi B has also been feeling the Bern, as has Miley Cyrus, a long-time supporter of Sanders. She endorsed him during his first presidential run in 2016 and praised him for his staunch support of the LGBTQ community.

Other musical superstars backing the Vermont senator include singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, Neil Young, M.I.A and Willow Smith, who was recently spotted at a Sanders rally.

