Miami’s Ultra Music Festival canceled over coronavirus fears

Ultra Music Festival, the massive Miami electronic music event scheduled for later this month, has been called off over coronavirus fears, according to city officials.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo told reporters for the Miami Herald that the risks were too great for the festival, which draws 165,000 fans from around the world over three days to Miami’s Bayfront Park. The festival, while technically only postponed, is likely to be held into 2021, they said. A formal announcement from the festival is expected Friday.

“We’re saying suspend it to a later date when we’ll have a better idea of where we’re heading with the coronavirus,” Carollo told the Herald. “I can tell you that just in the last 24 hours, I have received countless emails and messages of all kinds urging the city to act,” Mayor Suarez added.

The state has confirmed at least three cases of COVID-19, with more expected to come.

Ultra is the first major U.S. music festival to be canceled over fears of the COVID-19 virus (the Korea Times Music Festival in Los Angeles was postponed over travel difficulties resulting from the outbreak), and the first time in 21 years that Ultra will not produce an event in Miami. The popular Calle Ocho festival may also be at risk, city officials said.

The cancellation may set a precedent for caution that others like South By Southwest might look to in the coming weeks, as fears of COVID-19 have rattled the music industry. While flagship events like South by Southwest and Indio’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have yet to announce any changes in plans, Ultra’s cancellation suggests promoters are deeply worried about the virus’ potential impact.