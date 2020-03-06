Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Music

SXSW is canceled over coronavirus concerns

South By Southwest Conference And Festivals - Day 6
Charlie Steen, left, and Josh Finerty of Shame perform during the 2018 SXSW Music festival in Austin, Texas.
(Jim Bennett / WireImage )
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
March 6, 2020
2:04 PM
The 2020 South by Southwest festival has been canceled, city officials in Austin, Texas, announced Friday.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said he had declared a local disaster and “together with that I have issued an order that effectively cancels South by Southwest this year.”

The festival was to have been held March 13-22. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Austin.

Major SXSW participants including the Concord record label group, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Apple, Netflix and Amazon had already indicated they would no longer be attending.

This story will be updated.

MusicMoviesHealth: Coronavirus
Christie D’Zurilla
Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.
