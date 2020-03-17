Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
All together now: Watch artists stream concerts from home amid coronavirus shutdown

Coldplay’s Chris Martin is one of several artists posting free live performances.
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is one of several artists posting free live performances to social media as concerts continue to be canceled worldwide.
(Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
March 17, 2020
9:59 AM
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cancel concert events worldwide, John Legend, Pink, Keith Urban, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and more artists are taking to social media to deliver live performances to their fans.

Martin was among the first to kick off the trend, addressing followers from his home on Monday before launching into a 30-minute mini-set that included acoustic renditions of Coldplay hits such as “Trouble” and “A Sky Full of Stars,” as well as a David Bowie cover.

“I was supposed to be with the band, Coldplay, today,” said Martin, clad in beanie and sweater, at the top of the livestream, which drew more than 300,000 viewers. “But ... we’re stuck in different countries, so we can’t play together. So I thought what would be nice would be to check in with some of you out there and see how you’re doing and where you are and what I can do for you. Had an idea that we could call this thing ‘Together at Home.’ And who knows — maybe tomorrow someone else will take it over.”

It appears Martin then passed the baton to Legend, who later announced on Twitter that he would film his own #TogetherAtHome gig at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The “All of Me” hitmaker also will be accompanied, of course, by wife and model Chrissy Teigen, who confirmed she’ll be there — “because I literally have no choice.”

“My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today,” Legend tweeted on Monday, joking that he might “go pantsless.” “I’ll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We’ll try to get through this together!”

Australian country star Urban also got in on the fun, delivering a garage-band-style show featuring wife and Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, who busted a move on camera as his one and only live fan.

“Hi, everyone. We’re coming to you live from our warehouse, actually,” Urban said. “We thought we’ll just set the stream up tonight, mostly because I was supposed to be playing tonight, and I just thought it would be nice to be able to play anyway, even though we can’t be in front of all you guys tonight.”

Watch more take-home concerts for free below.

MusicHealth: Coronavirus
