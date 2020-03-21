Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Music

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation donates $5 million towards coronavirus relief

Rihanna
Rihanna’s nonprofit is donating $5 million towards relief efforts for families impacted by the coronavirus.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Wendy LeeStaff Writer 
March 21, 2020
11:21 AM
Rihanna’s nonprofit, the Clara Lionel Foundation, announced Saturday that it would donate $5 million that would help address the needs of families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation would go toward groups including Direct Relief, Feeding America, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Partners in Health, the International Rescue Committee and others, according to the Clara Lionel Foundation’s website.

The money would aid efforts such as providing protective equipment and training for health workers, supporting U.S. food banks for at-risk communities, establishing intensive care units and distributing respiratory supplies, accelerating testing and care in places including like Haiti and Malawi and boosting efforts to create vaccines and other therapies to deal with the new coronavirus, according to the foundation’s website.

“We know that one of the most powerful weapons we have against COVID-19 is preparedness,” the foundation’s website said.

The donation comes as 24 people have died from the coronavirus in California and more than 11,900 deaths worldwide.

Rihanna created the foundation in 2012, named after her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.

Rihanna joins other celebrities who are making efforts to help people impacted by the novel coronavirus. COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the U.S. economy, as Hollywood productions and events have been shelved and many retail stores and restaurants are closing their physical locations.

On Thursday, video platform TikTok said it was partnering with After-School All-Stars, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s nonprofit, to give food vouchers and gift cards to families impacted by schools closed due to the coronavirus. TikTok said it is donating $3 million to After-School All-Stars and will match up to $1 million in employee donations.

“During a crisis, improvisation is critical and everyone has to look at new ways to help the most vulnerable,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Hollywood writers have raised money to help workers such as assistants.

Wendy Lee
Wendy Lee covers digital media for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team. She writes about the growing influence of tech giants like Apple and Google on Hollywood, how studios are adapting to digital disruption and the rise of digital music companies. She formerly covered technology at the San Francisco Chronicle, and was a business reporter for KPCC, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the Tennessean in Nashville. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley and grew up in the Silicon Valley.
