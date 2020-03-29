Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will host a live concert on CBS after Facebook crash

With many cities across the nation adhering to either shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders as the coronavirus pandemic rages on, Hollywood has had to get creative.

Last week, Miguel, James Blake and the duo Chloe X Halle broadcast hour-long concerts from their homes on Instagram Live attracting tens of thousands of viewers. Sunday, Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, announced an upcoming CBS live concert event, “Garth & Trisha Live!” to be held Wednesday evening from their home recording studio, Studio G.

Last week, the couple hosted a home concert on Facebook Live that was “attended” by 5.2 million viewers, reportedly crashing the site.

“After we saw [them] crash Facebook, we reached out to them about bringing Studio G to a larger audience,” said CBS executive vice president of specials, music and live events Jack Sussman. “With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen.”

Brooks and Yearwood will be accepting song requests for the concert on their weekly Facebook Live show “Inside Studio G” on Monday. In conjunction with CBS, the couple will also donate $1 million to charities combating the COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus.

“Garth & Trisha Live!” will air live Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET (and tape delayed for the Pacific time zone) with a minimal crew practicing social distancing.