Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne is fighting the coronavirus

Adam Schlesinger, the Fountains of Wayne cofounder who also won an Emmy for his songwriting work on the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” is reportedly on a ventilator in an upstate New York hospital fighting the coronavirus.

“He’s very sick and is heavily sedated, as are all people on ventilators,” his longtime attorney, Josh Grier, told Variety on Tuesday, discounting an earlier rumor that Schlesinger was in a coma.

Schlesinger, who also plays with the bands Ivy and Tinted Windows, has been hospitalized for about a week after testing positive for the virus, Grier told Billboard. That outlet reported that the singer-songwriter’s condition was improving.

The 52-year-old, whose band is most widely known for its hit “Stacy’s Mom,” has won Emmys for his work on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and on the 65th and 66th Tony Awards as well as a Grammy for “A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!” He has Oscar and Golden Globe nods for the song “That Thing You Do!,” and a Tony nomination for the score of “Cry-Baby.”

Attempts to contact Grier for further comment were unsuccessful Tuesday morning.