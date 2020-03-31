Watch BTS perform from quarantine on James Corden’s ‘Homefest’ special

Goodbye Elton John, hello James Corden.

Twenty-four hours after the “Rocket Man” legend hosted a coronavirus benefit on television Sunday night, Corden got in on the action Monday with his own socially distanced prime-time special, “Homefest.”

Anchoring the hourlong show from what he said was his garage, the host of CBS’ “Late Late Show” presented remote musical performances by acts including Billie Eilish, who sang her ballad “Everything I Wanted” while cuddling two puppies on her lap, and Andrea Bocelli, who belted his signature song, “Con te partirò,” from his home in hard-hit Italy.

But “Homefest’s” main attraction, at least to judge by the reaction on social media, was undeniably BTS, the K-pop boy band evidently quarantining as a group in South Korea. Delightfully dressed down in a stylish array of hoodies and sweatpants, the seven-member outfit — which recently announced the postponement of a North American tour scheduled to launch next month — advised fans to keep socially distancing before running through its song “Boy With Luv” in what appeared to be a rehearsal space.

Watch BTS’ performance below.