Music

Singer Bill Withers remembered for ‘some of the best songs of all time’

Bill Withers
Bill Withers, who died Monday of heart complications, at his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2015.
(Mike Coppola / Getty Images)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
April 3, 2020
10:03 AM
Reactions to the death of singer-songwriter Bill Withers took on a more personal tone Friday with people sharing the memories that songs like “Lean on Me” and “Lovely Day” had embedded in their minds.

“My heart really hurts for him,” Chance the Rapper tweeted, “it reminds me of playing records at my grandma’s house.”

“The day our daughter Kaavia James came into this world-'Lovely Day’ was our song of choice for her entry into the world,” tweeted NBA player Dwyane Wade, whose wife is actress Gabrielle Union. “Thank you Bill Withers for creating a song that will forever be apart of our lives.”

Brian Wilson called Withers “a songwriter’s songwriter,” while Rosario Dawson said she would “forever lean on your music in times of need.”

Singer Bill Withers remembered for 'some of the best songs of all time'

Dawson continued, tweeting, “So grateful the world got to share in the poetry & music you created in this lifetime. Thank you always.”

Here are more reactions to the passing of the “Lean on Me,” “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lovely Day” soul singer, who died Monday at 81 from heart complications. (His family announced the news Friday.)

Music
