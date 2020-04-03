Singer Bill Withers remembered for ‘some of the best songs of all time’

Reactions to the death of singer-songwriter Bill Withers took on a more personal tone Friday with people sharing the memories that songs like “Lean on Me” and “Lovely Day” had embedded in their minds.

“My heart really hurts for him,” Chance the Rapper tweeted, “it reminds me of playing records at my grandma’s house.”

“The day our daughter Kaavia James came into this world-'Lovely Day’ was our song of choice for her entry into the world,” tweeted NBA player Dwyane Wade, whose wife is actress Gabrielle Union. “Thank you Bill Withers for creating a song that will forever be apart of our lives.”

Brian Wilson called Withers “a songwriter’s songwriter,” while Rosario Dawson said she would “forever lean on your music in times of need.”

Dawson continued, tweeting, “So grateful the world got to share in the poetry & music you created in this lifetime. Thank you always.”

Here are more reactions to the passing of the “Lean on Me,” “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lovely Day” soul singer, who died Monday at 81 from heart complications. (His family announced the news Friday.)

Rest in power Bill Withers. Your voice, songs, and total expression gave us love, hope, and strength. My soul always has & always will be full of your music. Your humility displayed & depth of your power as you carried us all to a better place. You're still & always will be Bill. pic.twitter.com/mkpcSBfuZv — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) April 3, 2020

Aw man, Bill Withers was really the greatest. Grandma’s Hands, Ain’t No Sunshine, Lean on Me, Use Me Up, Just The Two Of Us and obviously Lovely Day are some of the best songs of all time. My heart really hurts for him, it reminds me of playing records with at my grandma’s house — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 3, 2020

I’m very sad to hear about Bill Withers passing. Bill was a “songwriter’s songwriter” and wrote so many great songs like “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean On Me.” A real loss. Love & Mercy to Bill’s family. – Brian pic.twitter.com/dUGAre6Bjt — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) April 3, 2020

Bill Withers you are beloved. I will forever lean on your music in times of need. So grateful the world got to share in the poetry & music you created in this lifetime. Thank you always. You’ve truly been a blessing. Rest In Paradise. Rest In Power. Please sing to my grandma... — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) April 3, 2020

RIP Bill Withers

One of my favorites of all time. His “Live at Carnegie Hall” record has been at the top of my list for decades. What an incredible talent and genuine soul. He will be missed by so many. -Kid Rockhttps://t.co/uYvEQS5ZhJ pic.twitter.com/qvPvwohEMM — Kid Rock (@KidRock) April 3, 2020

One of the musical cornerstones of my life...

Rest Easy Bill Withers! We so need yours songs right now!#RIPBW — DJ Jazzy Jeff (@djjazzyjeff215) April 3, 2020

RIP Bill Withers! The day our daughter Kaavia James came into this world-“Lovely Day” was our song of choice for her entry into the world. Thank you Bill Withers for creating a song that will forever be apart of our lives ❤️ 🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 3, 2020

The silencing of a sublime voice. RIP Bill Withers. Aint no sunshine. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) April 3, 2020

Just got word that Bill Withers has passed away

He sure graced us with some great songs

Lean On Me will always be a classic.

Rest In Peace Sir — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) April 3, 2020

RIP Bill Withers 💔 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) April 3, 2020

Peace and love, Bill Withers.💔 pic.twitter.com/cEWBxC45jl — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) April 3, 2020

Today we lost one of the sweetest souls. Bill Withers RIP. A more gentle, poetic and dignified man you will struggle to find. He was gracious enough to let me sample him on ‘demons’. Check out ‘Grandma’s Hands’ to remember one of soul music’s finest songwriters... xxx pic.twitter.com/iKzQD1rGJG — Fatboy Slim (@FatboySlim) April 3, 2020

RIP Bill Withers. Trying to hold that note has been a family kitchen favourite and a source of much joy. https://t.co/XsrHSYrbyg — pollysamson (@PollySamson) April 3, 2020

Ain’t No Sunshine is such a powerful, painful song. Hard to have that running through my mind while sad about the death of Bill Withers and so many other people. — Touré (@Toure) April 3, 2020

Bill Withers, one of the absolute all-time greats has passed.



There is no more appropriate time to reflect on his words than now as we lean on each other. https://t.co/AMtWudUQv7 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 3, 2020

The world lost a legend. Soul singer Bill Withers' song Grandma's Hands is one of my favorites and reminds me of my grandmother and so many other mother-figures in my life.



Let's all continue to live by his cherished lyrics during these times and lean on each other. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 3, 2020