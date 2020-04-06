Shania Twain performs hits medley with her horse on ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’

Two years ago this week, Shania Twain took herself to Coachella and somehow ended up in an epic backstage photo with Nicki Minaj, Quavo, the Weeknd, French Montana and Timothée Chalamet.

At the time it was hard to imagine the Canadian pop-country queen ever topping that image.

Now it’s happened.

Twain appeared Sunday night on “ACM Presents: Our Country,” a musicians-in-quarantine special not unlike recent ones hosted by Elton John and James Corden. This show, pulled together by the Academy of Country Music, aired in place of the annual ACM Awards, which like every other live event in show business (including this year’s Coachella) was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the folks who volunteered to perform from their homes on Sunday did just fine. Miranda Lambert sang “Bluebird” with her usual emotional acuity. Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker arranged a long-distance duet on “The Gambler” to honor the late Kenny Rogers.

And Tim McGraw, having perhaps been criticized for appearing on Elton’s thing in front of his enormous swimming pool, opted this time to stay inside and do “Humble and Kind.”

Then there was Twain. And her horse. And her dog.

Nestled comfortably in her Las Vegas stable, amid several pillows on a bench, the singer did a medley of “Honey, I’m Home” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” while her giant white horse, Meemee, nuzzled her guitar and a roving camera caught glimpses of her rootsy-cutesy decor.

There was the overturned milk jug upon which Twain rested her foot. There was the personalized leopard-print saddle artfully leaning against the bench. There was a sign warning muddy-booted visitors to “Scrape ’Em Off or Take ’Em Off!”

And there was that dog!

Curled on a pillow on the floor, Twain’s yellow lab Melo could not have seemed less interested in its master’s delightfully wacky performance, which made you wonder: Was the dog unmoved because the bizarre tableau before us was in fact nothing special?

In other words, is this how Twain has been keeping herself busy every night in self-isolation?