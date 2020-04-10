Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Music

Disney unveils a star-studded lineup for its socially distanced family singalong on ABC

Auli’i Cravalho
“Moana” and “The Little Mermaid Live!” star Auli’i Cravalho will participate in ABC’s “The Disney Family Singalong” from home.
(Eric McCandless / ABC)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
April 10, 2020
10:20 AM
There’s just no telling how far Disney will go to make self-isolating families’ dreams come true amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

On Friday, the studio giant announced that a “Disney Family Singalong,” featuring at-home performances from “Moana” actress Auli’i Cravalho, “Full House” alum John Stamos, “Reflection” singer Christina Aguilera, “Frozen” star Josh Gad and many more, is coming soon to ABC.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the hour-long musical extravaganza will feature fan-favorite numbers from classics including “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Toy Story,” as well as newer hits from the likes of “Moana,” “Frozen” and “High School Musical.”

Also included in the special’s star-studded lineup are Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley and more talent from Disney’s robust Rolodex.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke wrote in a statement. “We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home.”

Additionally, the program will feature PSAs from its famous guests raising awareness about the resources that Feeding America is providing for communities experiencing food insecurity during the pandemic. Viewers will be encouraged to visit Feeding America’s website to learn more about its relief efforts.

Previous efforts by Disney to entertain families during the coronavirus lockdown — and keep its business going — include the early digital releases of “Frozen 2" and Pixar’s “Onward” on the company’s new streaming platform, Disney+.

“The Disney Family Singalong” airs Thursday at 5 p.m. Pacific on ABC.

Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
