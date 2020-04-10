Rihanna donates $2.1 million for domestic violence victims in coronavirus lockdown

Singer Rihanna is joining forces with Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey to help victims of domestic violence living in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the “Needed Me” artist’s Clara Lionel Foundation announced that the duo is co-funding a $4.2-million grant to the Mayor’s Fund for L.A. “to address a surge in domestic violence” in the city amid the coronavirus crisis.

Citing an increase in domestic violence incidents since last month’s implementation of L.A.'s Safer at Home order, the foundation will aid the Mayor’s Fund in providing 10 weeks of support for victims in the form of shelter, meals and counseling for individuals and their children.

As widespread closures stay in effect in L.A., options for reporting and receiving treatment for domestic violence have become more limited, and many shelters have reached capacity.

It’s estimated that more than 10 million people in the United States experience domestic violence each year.

We're joining forces with Twitter/Square CEO @Jack today by co-funding $4.2 million grant to the @MayorsFundLA to address the current crisis for domestic violence victims in Los Angeles as a result of the COVID-19 Safer at Home Order. #startsmall #CLF pic.twitter.com/JKoKb60N3n — Clara Lionel Fdn (@ClaraLionelFdn) April 9, 2020

This is not the first contribution the Fenty Beauty mogul has made to coronavirus relief. In March, the CLF and rapper Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation pledged $2 million to support workers without documentation, children of front-line healthcare workers and first responders, as well as incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles during the public health emergency.

Prior to that, the CLF donated $5 million to assist local food banks in serving at-risk communities in the U.S., accelerate testing and treatment worldwide and provide equipment for healthcare workers, among other causes.

Dorsey, who also helms mobile payment company Square, announced on Twitter earlier this week that he is “moving $1 [billion] of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth)” to fund global COVID-19 relief.

“After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education and [universal basic income] ... ,” he wrote. “I believe they represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world.”

Later in the thread, he added, “It’s important to show my work so I and others can learn.”

Why UBI and girl’s health and education? I believe they represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world. UBI is a great idea needing experimentation. Girl’s health and education is critical to balance: https://t.co/dC3dU6hvxB — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-SAFE (7233) or the L.A. County hotline at (800) 978-3600 for help.