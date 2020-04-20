Willie Nelson is firing up a 4/20 marijuana-friendly party with famous friends

Country music legend and famous stoner Willie Nelson has tapped some friends in high places for today’s 4/20-themed variety show, “Come and Toke It.”

Kacey Musgraves, Matthew McConaughey, Jeff Bridges, Billy Ray Cyrus, Toby Keith, Tommy Chong, Ziggy Marley, Bill Maher, Beto O’Rourke and many more have signed on for the livestream event “celebrating our favorite gal, Ms. Mary Jane” on what has become the unofficial marijuana holiday.

This afternoon’s four-hour-and-20-minute extravaganza, streaming at 4:20 p.m. Central time (2:20 p.m. Pacific time) on Twitch and Facebook, promises “cannabis-centric music, food, education and comedy” in support of the Last Prisoner Project, which advocates for the decriminalization of weed.

“Well, happy 4/20 out there, y’all,” Nelson said last week in a brief promo video. “Y’all have a hit for me and pass it on.”

In an interactive twist, viewers are also invited to partake in the day’s festivities by filming a horizontal video of themselves “receiving your toking or toasting material of choice (keep it legal, y’all) from the right and passing it left off screen on your timeline ... for your chance to be brought on air with Willie live during the stream.”

“All videos must be hashtagged #ComeandTokeIt #PassLeft, tagged @williesreserveofficial @luckreunion, filmed in landscape orientation, and posted to your public timeline to be eligible,” according to an Instagram post from Nelson’s premium cannabis brand, Willie’s Reserve.

The star-studded show is also affiliated with Luck Reunion — Nelson’s annual music “anti-festival” hosted each spring at the 86-year-old singer’s ranch in Luck, Texas. Originally set for March 19, this year’s Luck Reunion was canceled along with most live events due to the coronavirus crisis.

Fans can queue up for and find more info about the “Come and Toke It” party on the Luck Reunion website.