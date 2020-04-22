The Beatles’ animated ‘Yellow Submarine’ sing-along is coming to YouTube for free

“We all live in a yellow submarine” is the new “We’re all in this together” amid the coronavirus crisis.

As part of a campaign encouraging users to #StayHome during the pandemic, YouTube is streaming a free sing-along version of the Beatles’ 1968 animated film “Yellow Submarine” for one day only.

The live event will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. Pacific on the Beatles’ official artist channel, where viewers are encouraged to follow along with lyrics appearing at the bottom of the screen during each musical number.

“For those of you missing singing together, I’ve got good news,” said Ringo Starr in a promo video posted Wednesday on Twitter. “Tune in ... for a special ‘Yellow Submarine’ movie sing-along for kids and kids at heart. Peace and love.”

First released in theaters in 2018 to celebrate the movie’s 50th anniversary, the “Yellow Submarine” sing-along edition includes Beatles favorites “Eleanor Rigby,” “When I’m Sixty-Four,” “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,” “All You Need Is Love,” “It’s All Too Much” and, of course, the bouncy title track. This marks the restoration’s first showing since its short theatrical run.

YouTube is one of several brands brewing innovative ways to entertain the quarantined public during the public health emergency.

Earlier this month, ABC hosted a similar event, “The Disney Family Singalong,” featuring at-home covers of classic Disney tunes sung by Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Thomas Rhett, the original cast of “High School Musical” and other famous guests for a good COVID-19 cause.