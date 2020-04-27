Adam Schlesinger’s girlfriend details his last moments before he died from COVID-19

Shortly before he died from COVID-19 complications, Fountains of Wayne cofounder Adam Schlesinger thanked his girlfriend for saving his life.

Then, she “never got to hear his voice again.”

In an emotional Instagram post, the late singer-songwriter’s girlfriend, Alexis Morley, shared details Sunday about their final days together — and apart — as well as the last photo they took while going on a nature walk in New York.

“It sounds out of character, but in the past year Adam had grown open to, and eventually enthusiastic about, taking long walks outdoors (we just weren’t allowed to call them ‘hikes’),” she wrote in the lengthy caption, which extended into the comments section after exceeding Instagram’s character limit. “This one was ‘Poets’ Walk’ in Red Hook. ... That night he woke up at 4am with a fever.”

She recounted the subsequent days she spent trying to “keep him comfortable, nurse him back to health,” noting that their roles were “reversed because usually Adam was the one to take care of me.”

“We spent such a sweet week together ... as we waited for the fever to break,” she continued. “We were sure it would — just like any other crappy flu. He said, ‘I’m ok. I have my Alexis.’ But 7 days later things got worse and I brought him to the hospital.”

Though she wasn’t allowed to join him in the hospital, Morley recalled texting back and forth, “making cute jokes, feeling optimistic.”

“The next morning he was intubated,” she said. “I never got to hear his voice again. After 10 days ... I got a 3am call from the hospital. He wasn’t going to make it. I asked if there was any way I could see him (a cruelty of the pandemic is a strict ban on visitors). They made special arrangements for me to be allowed into the covid unit: a low-lit, grim, heavy place; the medical workers and I obscured by layers of PPE.

“But Adam looked sweet, peaceful, beautiful. I’m so thankful that I got to spend that one final hour with him ... I like to think he could sense us there, but he was deeply unconscious.”

In the weeks after Schlesinger’s death April 1, tributes began pouring in from his many industry friends, including the surviving members of Fountains of Wayne, who saluted him by performing “Hackensack” as part of the “Jersey 4 Jersey” benefit for coronavirus relief.

Earlier this month, the cast of Tom Hanks’ directorial debut, “That Thing You Do!,” also staged a virtual reunion in honor of Schlesinger, who wrote the film’s theme song, among many other memorable tracks for both movies and TV shows, such as Rachel Bloom’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

“Shortly after I arrived back at the house, Jordan, a male nurse who’d been so wonderfully compassionate in the covid unit, called to tell me that Adam had just passed, peacefully,” Morley concluded her post, which also included a photo of the sun poking out from behind some trees. “He was holding his hand as it happened. It had been a dark, overcast day, but that moment the sun came out for just a few minutes and lit up the entire sky. ... I love you so, so much, Adam.”