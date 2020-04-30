Britney Spears casually reveals she burned down her home gym

Oh, Britney.

In a classic Britney Spears move, the “Oops... I Did It Again” hitmaker casually revealed on Instagram that she burned down her home gym.

“Hi, guys, I’m in my gym right now,” the singer said Wednesday while filming an exercise video in her newly renovated workout space.

“I haven’t been in here for, like, six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles, and yeah, one thing led to another, and I burned it down.”

Advertisement

Thankfully, no one was harmed by the blaze, Spears said, though the disaster did destroy all but two pieces of workout equipment.

“It was an accident …. but yes …. I burnt it down,” Spears wrote in the caption with a see-no-evil monkey emoji. “I walked past the door to the gym and flames ... BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt.”

While she lamented — with some eye-roll emoijs — that the room has only one mirrored wall now (instead of the standard two?), the performer added, “But it could be much worse so I’m grateful.”

“Pssss I like working out better outside anyways.”

Advertisement

Spears has been keeping herself and her fans entertained on Instagram during the coronavirus lockdown by sharing modeling selfies, inspirational quotes, dance videos, throwback photos and more.

Though she admits she’s been “pretty bored” at home, the “Toxic” artist showed her support for social distancing measures earlier this month by posting an illustration of herself in her "...Baby One More Time” schoolgirl ensemble and pigtails, holding a bottle of hand sanitizer.

“My loneliness is saving me,” the meme read, crossing out the original lyrics, “My loneliness is killing me,” with the hashtag #StayHome.

Advertisement

“Enough said,” Spears added with some soap and flower emojis. “And thank you to all of the healthcare workers tirelessly working to keep us safe during this time.”