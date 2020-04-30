Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Music

Britney Spears casually reveals she burned down her home gym

Britney Spears posted a workout video on Instagram on April 29 and announced she accidentally burned down her home gym.
Britney Spears posted a workout video on Instagram on April 30 and announced she accidentally burned down her home gym.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
April 30, 2020
9:13 AM
Share

Oh, Britney.

In a classic Britney Spears move, the “Oops... I Did It Again” hitmaker casually revealed on Instagram that she burned down her home gym.

“Hi, guys, I’m in my gym right now,” the singer said Wednesday while filming an exercise video in her newly renovated workout space.

“I haven’t been in here for, like, six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles, and yeah, one thing led to another, and I burned it down.”

Advertisement

Thankfully, no one was harmed by the blaze, Spears said, though the disaster did destroy all but two pieces of workout equipment.

“It was an accident …. but yes …. I burnt it down,” Spears wrote in the caption with a see-no-evil monkey emoji. “I walked past the door to the gym and flames ... BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt.”

While she lamented — with some eye-roll emoijs — that the room has only one mirrored wall now (instead of the standard two?), the performer added, “But it could be much worse so I’m grateful.”

“Pssss I like working out better outside anyways.”

Advertisement

Spears has been keeping herself and her fans entertained on Instagram during the coronavirus lockdown by sharing modeling selfies, inspirational quotes, dance videos, throwback photos and more.

Music
Britney Spears, the celebrity comfort food we need during coronavirus?
Britney Spears to issue new single, ‘Ooh La La’
Music
Britney Spears, the celebrity comfort food we need during coronavirus?
One thing the coronavirus hasn’t changed is pop star Britney Spears’ social media presence, which has been random but oddly reassuring during the pandemic.

Though she admits she’s been “pretty bored” at home, the “Toxic” artist showed her support for social distancing measures earlier this month by posting an illustration of herself in her "...Baby One More Time” schoolgirl ensemble and pigtails, holding a bottle of hand sanitizer.

“My loneliness is saving me,” the meme read, crossing out the original lyrics, “My loneliness is killing me,” with the hashtag #StayHome.

Advertisement

“Enough said,” Spears added with some soap and flower emojis. “And thank you to all of the healthcare workers tirelessly working to keep us safe during this time.”

Music
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Christi Carras
Follow Us
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement