Queen’s Brian May hospitalized for butt injury after ‘over-enthusiastic gardening’

Queen guitarist Brian May recently took a trip to the hospital after severely injuring his buttocks in a gardening accident.

“I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening,” the musician shared Thursday on Instagram, along with a masked selfie. “So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job.”

In a time where hospitalization announcements are all too common, May, 72, also made sure to clarify he does not have COVID-19 — “thank God” — and advised his 2.4 million followers to be “extra-safe out there.”

“A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away,” he added, possibly referring to the gradual reopenings of several territories amid the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

As for the “reality check” of a gardening incident, May offered few details, but noted that he is in a lot of pain.

“I won’t be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless,” he wrote. “So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home.”

The rock star posted a follow-up “micro-rant” about the pandemic hours later — as opposed to his usual #JamWithBri “MicroConcert” videos that he has been filming from home to lift spirits during the lockdown.

Advertisement

“Not very coherent, I’m sure - I’m tired and in pain - but an attempt to say - before it’s too late - ‘Wake up Britain’ - and ‘Rise to the occasion, Boris [Johnson],’” he wrote, taking aim at the United Kingdom’s prime minister. “The world we had before this CoronaVirus was not good enough. We need a radical rethink.”

“I believe this country wants a better world,” he continued in a video message, which touched on the healthcare system, animal cruelty and pollution, among other issues. “The world before is the one that got us into this mess. It needs to be changed. And you, Mr. Boris Johnson, I believe you can do that. ... But some terrible mistakes have been made under your watch.”

May has been busy in quarantine, staging frequent Instagram Live performances; uniting with drummer Roger Taylor and singer Adam Lambert to release a “You Are the Champions” anthem celebrating healthcare heroes; hosting a music marathon on the U.K.'s Planet Radio; and, apparently, going a bit too hard in the garden.

“Please, please don’t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while,” he concluded Thursday’s hospital post. “I’ll be back - but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there.”