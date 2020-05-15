Expectant mother Katy Perry makes a splash with music video for ‘Daisies’

Everything’s coming up daisies for Katy Perry, whose latest single and music video had already amassed more than a million views on YouTube within 13 hours of its Thursday release.

The ethereal video for “Daisies” features a pregnant Perry singing in a field of flowers and showing off her growing baby bump in a white sundress.

“They told me I was out there / Tried to knock me down / Took those sticks and stones / Showed them I could build a house,” she sings in the chorus. “They tell me that I’m crazy / But I’ll never let them change me / ’Til they cover me in daisies.”

At one point in the montage, the “California Gurls” hitmaker is seen fully nude, wading toward a waterfall as the camera zooms in on her bare tummy. Perry previously posed semi-nude in a pink cotton candy cloud in the artwork for her third studio album cover, “Teenage Dream,” in 2010.

Advertisement

In March, Perry dramatically revealed her pregnancy by cradling her swelling stomach at the conclusion of her emotional video for “Never Worn White.”

The pop star is expecting her first child with her fiancé, “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Orlando Bloom, who was first romantically linked to Perry in 2016. Last month, Perry unveiled the sex of their baby on Instagram, sharing “It’s a girl,” along with a photo of Bloom covered in what looked like light pink frosting.

In a recent interview with Apple Music, the “American Idol” judge called “Daisies” an “anthem for myself,” talked about getting “super innovative” while creating music videos in quarantine and reflected on how motherhood has influenced her as an artist.

Advertisement

“One thing is for certain: I’m having a child this summer, and my whole life is about to change,” she said. “And I’m sure I will have a whole new access to different emotions I never had and will be able to write from.”

Perry also promoted her new track Thursday on Instagram, writing, “I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think.

“Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell.”

Advertisement

“Daisies” will appear on Perry’s forthcoming album, which is scheduled to drop on Aug. 14. In the meantime, she’s slated to perform the new song live on Sunday’s season finale of “American Idol.”