The rumors are true: Carly Rae Jepsen surprises fans with new album

Carly Rae Jepsen just brightened our days.

The Canadian pop singer-songwriter released a surprise album, “Dedicated: Side B,” on Thursday, a companion piece to last year’s “Dedicated.”

“So, yes there have been whispers and I’m bad at keeping secrets,” she tweeted Thursday morning, acknowledging the fan murmurs of the album’s close release. “Side B for DEDICATED is out now babies. I hope it makes it yah dance your pants off! I owe yah one...or like two albums turns out. ;) For the record, I love all of you.”

So, yes there have been whispers and I'm bad at keeping secrets. Side B for DEDICATED is out now babies. I hope it makes it yah dance your pants off! I owe yah one...or like two albums turns out. ;)



For the record, I love all of you.



Carly Rae ♥️ https://t.co/WtVQRUvach pic.twitter.com/jV3Ow8OP5c — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) May 21, 2020

Advertisement

The 12-song album features writing credits from singer and producer Jack Antonoff (whose band Bleachers is credited on the song “Comeback”), Ariel Rechtshaid, Dev Hynes of Blood Orange and John Hill, among others.

This isn’t the first time Jepsen has followed an album with a “Side B” bookend. A year after dropping her 2015 album, “Emotion,” the prolific “Call Me Maybe” singer released the EP “Emotion: Side B.”