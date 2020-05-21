Pop superstars Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande team for dance-pop thumper ‘Rain on Me’: Listen

Pop music has two new besties, and they’ve got a fist-pumping self-empowerment jam to show for it.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande released their song “Rain on Me” on Thursday night amid a social media love-fest that had Gaga thanking Grande for “reminding me I’m strong” and Grande calling Gaga a woman who “immediately felt like a sister to me.”

“Rain on Me” — the singers’ first collaboration, and the second single from Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” album due May 29 — layers words about perseverance over a throbbing filter-disco groove co-produced by Burns, Tchami and BloodPop. The song was co-written by an intriguing team that includes the aforementioned hitmakers along with the German producer Boys Noize and Rami Yacoub, who created Britney Spears’ “… Baby One More Time” with Max Martin.

“I’d rather be dry,” the women sing in the chorus, “but at least I’m alive.”

After the clubby “Stupid Love,” which came out in March, “Rain on Me” is another strong sign that “Chromatica” will serve as Gaga’s return to the sleek dance music that made her a star long before she reinvented herself as a rootsy balladeer on her 2016 album “Joanne” and in 2018’s remake of “A Star Is Born.”

Advertisement

For Grande, “Rain on Me” follows another recent duet: “Stuck With U,” with Justin Bieber, which debuted this week atop Billboard’s Hot 100.