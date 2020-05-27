Andrea Bocelli recovered from COVID-19 but didn’t want you to know until now

Andrea Bocelli recently revealed he contracted the coronavirus a few months ago — and kept it under wraps for a reason.

In a Facebook message posted Tuesday, the Italian opera legend said he tested positive for COVID-19 but had a “swift and full recovery” by the end of March.

“The pandemic which has shaken the world has also affected – albeit mildly – me and certain members of my family,” he started his statement, before explaining why he initially didn’t reveal his diagnosis.

“Out of respect for those for whom contracting the virus has had more serious consequences, I decided it would be best not to share the news,” he wrote in the brief post. “I certainly didn’t want to unnecessarily alarm my fans and also wished to protect my family’s privacy.”

He also shared that he donated blood, after recovering, to help researchers find a cure.

“Given the chance to donate blood to help find a cure for Covid, my response was an immediate ‘yes’. A modest — but fundamental — gesture, through which I am playing my small part,” he wrote.

It’s not the first time the celebrated tenor has made headlines during the pandemic. On Easter Sunday, Bocelli livestreamed a solo performance on YouTube from Italy’s Duomo di Milano as a message of hope. Backed only by organist Emanuele Vianelli in the empty cathedral, the show included performances of “Panis Angelicus,” “Ave Maria,” “Sancta Maria” and “Amazing Grace,” among others.

Some 2.8 million people tuned in to the “Music for Hope” concert in real time. In the first 24 hours after it streamed, the video had racked up 28 million views worldwide, making it the most-viewed livestreamed classical music event in history.