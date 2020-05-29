Britney Spears releases her first new music in years with ‘Mood Ring’

New Britney Spears music alert!

On Friday, the “Toxic” pop singer released the bonus track “Mood Ring (By Demand)” from her 2016 album “Glory,” a track that was previously only available in Japan.

“Repurposed this since we didn’t use it,” Spears wrote on Instagram Thursday, alongside the new album cover. “What was requested next is out now... I hope you turn #MoodRing up sooooooo loud!!!”

Advertisement

Spears, who’s been keeping quarantined fans entertained on social media with yoga poses and casual revelations like the burning down her home gym, announced on Thursday that she’d be dropping the “Mood Ring (By Demand)” to streaming services. Earlier this month, she released a new cover for “Glory” after fans started the #JusticeForGlory social media campaign, and the album rose through the charts on iTunes.

“You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen!!!!,” the artist said on Instagram. “Couldn’t have done it without you all.”

The repurposed “Glory” cover features Spears lying in the desert in a gold bathing suit with silver chains splayed out around her.